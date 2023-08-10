Open this photo in gallery: New Gold's Afton mine west of Kamloops, B.C. on Feb. 2, 2021.Dennis Owen/The Globe and Mail

New Gold Inc. has suspended mining at its New Afton site in British Columbia because of safety concerns over its tailings facility.

The company in a statement said that during a routine inspection on Wednesday, it noticed “geotechnical variances” that require further review by an engineer.

As the engineer work gets under way, the company will continue milling gold from stockpiles.

Shares in New Gold tumbled by more than 8 per cent in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The integrity of tailings dams has been in sharp focus for the mining industry in recent years after several accidents.

In 2014, a tailings dam at the Mount Polley copper and gold mine in B.C. operated by Imperial Metals Corp. ruptured. More than 20 million cubic metres of waste water spilled into local waterways. Imperial suspended mining for almost a year in the aftermath.

In 2019, a tailings dam breach at a Vale SA facility in Brazil killed 270 people and caused an environmental catastrophe.

A Brazilian state environmental regulator in 2022 fined Canadian precious metals producer Great Panther Mining Ltd., after ruling a cyanide leak at the company’s tailings dam polluted local rivers and killed a large fish population.