Report on Business

New home construction could drop by as much as 75 per cent from early-year levels, CMHC warns

Rachelle Younglai
Canadian home building could drop as much as 75 per cent this year before starting to recover next year and prices could decline as much as 25 per cent in oil-producing provinces, the country’s housing agency said in its outlook examining the fallout from the pandemic.

Work stoppages and restrictions on construction have slowed residential building, especially in Quebec and Ontario, which could drive down housing starts by as much as 75 per cent this year from levels hit in the first quarter of this year, according to Canada Housing and Mortgage Corp.

“Following large declines in 2020, housing starts, sales and prices are expected to start to recover by mid-2021 as pandemic containment measures are lifted and economic conditions gradually improve,” the agency said in a special outlook released on Wednesday.

The housing agency reiterated that home prices across Canada could fall as much as 18 per cent and that Alberta and Saskatchewan could experience declines as steep as 25 per cent.

The dire outlook comes about a week after CHMC chief executive Evan Siddall angered the real estate industry with his prediction that home prices could fall as much as 18 per cent. Some realtors called his forecast “irresponsible” and “unbelievable,” as home prices in major markets have so far remained relatively flat since the Canadian economy started shutting down mid-March.

Since that time, real estate activity has deteriorated, with new home sales and resales falling precipitously. Across Canada, home resales fell 57 per cent in April, over last year. Meanwhile in the Toronto region, the country’s biggest real estate market, sales have plummeted 80 per cent for new homes and 67 per cent for resales.

Related topics

