New Look Vision proposes sale to investor group that includes Caisse and U.S. private equity firm FFL Partners

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

New Look Vision proposes sale to investor group that includes Caisse and U.S. private equity firm FFL Partners

Nicolas Van Praet
Montreal
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

New Look Vision Group Inc., Canada’s biggest eyewear retailer, is proposing to sell itself to a trio of investors led by U.S. private equity company FFL Partners for $800-million in a move that will likely speed up its growth push across the continent.

The Montreal-based optical retailer said in a news release published late Thursday that it has struck a deal that will see the company sold to FFL Partners, pension fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and the Dr. H. Doug Barnes Family for $50 a share in cash. With debt, the agreement is valued at $970-million.

“The transaction offers significant and immediate value to our shareholders, while also providing New Look Vision with additional capital to further our expansion and strategic investments in technology,” New Look chief executive Antoine Amiel said in a statement. “With our new partners, we look forward to continuing to invest in our company to best serve our customers, employees and business partners.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Amiel, who joined New Look in 2012 from Japanese lens maker Nikon, has transformed the company from a sleepy regional player into Canada’s biggest optical chain through acquisitions and same-store sales growth. The thinly-traded stock has roughly quadrupled in value since his arrival. It surged further Friday morning to $49.62, just under the proposed takeout price.

New Look operates about 406 stores. Its main brands are New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, Iris and Florida-based Edward Beiner. It also makes prescription lenses at a factory in Montreal.

New Look’s news release suggests the company had been seeking options for months to bolster its financial position for its next strategic push and that it solicited offers. The retailer’s financial advisers conducted a “comprehensive process” leading up to the transaction and this offer was the highest one received, the company said.

The all-cash payment offers an immediate way for New Look investors to obtain liquidity for their shares, the company said. New Look is consistently among Quebec companies with the lowest volume of daily trading volumes. The offer represents a 26-per-cent premium to the stock’s closing price at end of day Thursday.

W. John Bennett, New Look’s long-time chairman and principal shareholder with a roughly 35-per-cent stake, and Mr. Amiel, who holds a roughly 1-per-cent stake, have entered into irrevocable voting and support agreements to back the offer. The two men are also rolling over stock making up less than 4 per cent of the shares outstanding for shares in the capital of the acquiring company. Other New Look directors and certain executive officers holding shares totalling about 4 per cent of its ownership capital are also backing the deal.

San Francisco-based FFL was founded in 1997 to invest in middle-market companies where FFL’s strategic and operating expertise can help “accelerate growth and build better businesses,” according to its website. It has over $4.5-billion under management, with a special focus on business services and health care companies.

Among FFL’s current investments is Eyemart Express, a major optical retail chain located in the United States and known for its one-hour service. Eyemart Express was founded by Dr. Barnes, who is also part of the New Look transaction.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s demographics are favourable for eyewear providers like New Look in the years ahead. The vast majority of people require vision correction as they age and younger generations are getting prescriptions in larger numbers as the effects of increased screen time in recent years begins to be felt.

The transaction isn’t subject to any financing conditions. It must receive the approval of at least two thirds of the votes cast by shareholders at a special meeting to be held by May 18.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies