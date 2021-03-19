New Look Vision proposes sale to investor group that includes Caisse and U.S. private equity firm FFL Partners

New Look Vision Group Inc., Canada’s biggest eyewear retailer, is proposing to sell itself to a trio of investors led by U.S. private equity company FFL Partners for $800-million in a move that will likely speed up its growth push across the continent.

The Montreal-based optical retailer said in a news release published late Thursday that it has struck a deal that will see the company sold to FFL Partners, pension fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and the Dr. H. Doug Barnes Family for $50 a share in cash. With debt, the agreement is valued at $970-million.

“The transaction offers significant and immediate value to our shareholders, while also providing New Look Vision with additional capital to further our expansion and strategic investments in technology,” New Look chief executive Antoine Amiel said in a statement. “With our new partners, we look forward to continuing to invest in our company to best serve our customers, employees and business partners.”

Mr. Amiel, who joined New Look in 2012 from Japanese lens maker Nikon, has transformed the company from a sleepy regional player into Canada’s biggest optical chain through acquisitions and same-store sales growth. The thinly-traded stock has roughly quadrupled in value since his arrival. It surged further Friday morning to $49.62, just under the proposed takeout price.

New Look operates about 406 stores. Its main brands are New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, Iris and Florida-based Edward Beiner. It also makes prescription lenses at a factory in Montreal.

New Look’s news release suggests the company had been seeking options for months to bolster its financial position for its next strategic push and that it solicited offers. The retailer’s financial advisers conducted a “comprehensive process” leading up to the transaction and this offer was the highest one received, the company said.

The all-cash payment offers an immediate way for New Look investors to obtain liquidity for their shares, the company said. New Look is consistently among Quebec companies with the lowest volume of daily trading volumes. The offer represents a 26-per-cent premium to the stock’s closing price at end of day Thursday.

W. John Bennett, New Look’s long-time chairman and principal shareholder with a roughly 35-per-cent stake, and Mr. Amiel, who holds a roughly 1-per-cent stake, have entered into irrevocable voting and support agreements to back the offer. The two men are also rolling over stock making up less than 4 per cent of the shares outstanding for shares in the capital of the acquiring company. Other New Look directors and certain executive officers holding shares totalling about 4 per cent of its ownership capital are also backing the deal.

San Francisco-based FFL was founded in 1997 to invest in middle-market companies where FFL’s strategic and operating expertise can help “accelerate growth and build better businesses,” according to its website. It has over $4.5-billion under management, with a special focus on business services and health care companies.

Among FFL’s current investments is Eyemart Express, a major optical retail chain located in the United States and known for its one-hour service. Eyemart Express was founded by Dr. Barnes, who is also part of the New Look transaction.

Canada’s demographics are favourable for eyewear providers like New Look in the years ahead. The vast majority of people require vision correction as they age and younger generations are getting prescriptions in larger numbers as the effects of increased screen time in recent years begins to be felt.

The transaction isn’t subject to any financing conditions. It must receive the approval of at least two thirds of the votes cast by shareholders at a special meeting to be held by May 18.

