 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

New NAFTA better than no NAFTA, says federal economic assessment of trade deal

OTTAWA
The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on Feb. 26, 2020 in Ottawa. The long-awaited assessment the Liberals presented today says the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is much better than letting the U.S. tear up the old NAFTA.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal government’s economic assessment of the new North American free-trade deal says it will be worth $6.8 billion to the Canadian economy by 2025, compared with having no continental trade agreement at all.

The long-awaited assessment the Liberals presented today says the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is much better than letting the U.S. tear up the old NAFTA and put tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum and automotive exports.

It doesn’t say what effect the deal will have on the Canadian economy compared with just leaving the existing agreement alone, talking mainly about preserving jobs and trade rather than increasing them.

Story continues below advertisement

A report earlier this week by the C.D. Howe Institute think tank said all three countries will be worse off under the new agreement but the researchers there agreed that it’s better than nothing.

Negotiations over continental trade were forced on Canada and Mexico by U.S. President Donald Trump, who mused about scrapping NAFTA if it weren’t renegotiated in America’s favour.

The U.S. and Mexico have both ratified the new deal, while Canada’s Parliament is still working through it.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies