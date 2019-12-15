 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

New York fund Zimmer Partners invests in major Fortis share sale

Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

For capital-hungry Canadian companies such as utility Fortis Inc., it’s becoming essential to have a friend like Stuart Zimmer.

Mr. Zimmer is founder and chief executive of a US$9-billion hedge fund, Zimmer Partners LP, and his three-decade career has focused on energy companies and utilities. He’s one of an increasingly rare breed of active investors in a stock market that’s now dominated by passive funds. In late November, the New York-based fund manager committed $500-million to a stock sale from Fortis, an order that paved the way for a successful $1.2-billion equity offering.

Newfoundland-based Fortis needed money to help pay for $18.3-billion in planned expansion over the next five years, including renewable power projects such as a US$370-million wind farm in Arizona and $3.2-billion earmarked for natural-gas infrastructure – pipelines and storage tanks – in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Fortis chief executive Barry Perry first met Mr. Zimmer in 2016, when the Canadian company acquired a Michigan-based utility for US$11.3-billion in cash and stock. Zimmer Partners owned a significant stake in the U.S. company, ITC Holdings Corp., and Mr. Perry pitched the fund manager on exchanging his ITC shares for Fortis shares. The initial overture didn’t work, but the two executives started a conversation that they continued in recent years at conferences and other industry events.

“Stuart and his team have tremendous insight into how our industries operate, and they are known as great shareholders,” said Mr. Perry in an interview. Over time, the fund did build a stake in Fortis. Early this fall, Mr. Zimmer told Mr. Perry that he was open to increasing the size of the position. In November, the Fortis executive decided to take the fund manager up on his offer.

“Our goal was to take the risks of equity financing off the table over the next five years, by accelerating our equity needs today and presenting the market with one large deal,” said Mr. Perry.

Fortis negotiated a $500-million stock sale to Zimmer Partners, then worked with a syndicate of 11 investment banks to sell an additional $690-million of shares for the same price. The public offering sold quickly, a marked contrast to the frosty reception earlier this year for smaller stock sales from companies such as BRP, New Gold and Corus Entertainment. Fortis sold shares for $52.15 each and the stock closed at $53.84 Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Mr. Zimmer declined to comment on his Fortis investment. The Harvard math graduate keeps a low profile, other than a number of articles highlighting his support for organ donation. In 2005, when he was just 35, Mr. Zimmer receiving a life-changing kidney transplant after his family ran a successful public appeal for a donor.

For Fortis shareholders, dealing with the hedge fund translated into significant savings. The utility paid Zimmer Partners a 1-per-cent “commitment fee,” or $5-million, to do the deal. In contrast, the banks charged Fortis a 4-per-cent underwriting fee, or $27-million.

In investment-banking circles, launching a large transaction with backing from a deep-pocketed fund such as Zimmer Partners is known as doing a “concurrent private placement” alongside a traditional equity offering. In a market that is increasingly illiquid and volatile, these private placements have become a common way to ensure large share sales go smoothly. To date, Canadian companies have looked to a handful of large domestic pension plans for big stock sales. Tapping a U.S. fund such as Zimmer Partners shows foreign-asset managers are also willing to step up for private placements, a welcome development for companies with multibillion-dollar growth plans.

Story continues below advertisement

AltaGas Ltd. tapped pension plan OMERS for a private placement as part of a $2.5-billion stock sale two years ago when it needed to pay for a takeover. Last year, two European families that controlled lumber company Stella-Jones Inc. cashed out by selling $876-million of stock, with public investors stepping up for $343-million and the remainder sold privately to a consortium led by the B.C. Investment Management Corp., another public-sector plan.

After the successful stock sale in November, Fortis called off plans to raise up to $1-billion from what’s known as an “at-the-market” financing facility, or ATM. The company also stopped offering investors a 2-per-cent discount on its dividend reinvestment plan. Mr. Perry said the utility no longer needed this equity and wanted to tell “a cleaner story to the market.”

ATM programs are a relatively new approach to selling stock in Canada. An ATM allows a company to bring in cash constantly, by quietly selling small amounts of equity on a daily basis. Eight Canadian companies put ATM programs in place in recent years, including utilities TC Energy Corp., Emera Inc., Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., along with Aurora Cannabis Inc.

The drawback to an ATM program is the perception that the company will sell more stock every time the price rises, dampening potential stock price rallies. B2Gold Corp. shut down an ATM program last year on these concerns. In a report on Fortis last week, analyst Robert Kwan at RBC Capital Markets said: "We like the decision to terminate the ATM, that helps clean up the story and removes the overhang associated with continuous dribbling out of equity.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies