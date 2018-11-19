 Skip to main content

Report on Business Newfoundland’s offshore oil rigs shut down in wake of Husky Energy spill

ST. JOHN'S
The Canadian Press
The agency that regulates offshore safety in Newfoundland and Labrador says all offshore oil rigs in the province’s waters have been temporarily shut down.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board says in a statement on its website that operations will not resume until the board determines it’s safe to do so.

The suspension comes two days after an estimated 250 cubic metres of oil leaked into the sea southeast of St. John’s.

Husky Energy says the spill happened Friday when a production, storage and offloading vessel “experienced a loss of pressure” in an oil flowline.

A spokeswoman for the company said earlier that rough seas were hindering workers from containing the spill, but noted there was no indication the spill could reach land.

The board says four surveillance flights and a support vessel have been dispatched to the area, and so far no marine life or seabirds have been seen in the vicinity.

