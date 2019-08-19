 Skip to main content

Newspaper chain Groupe Capitales Medias files for creditor protection

Newspaper chain Groupe Capitales Medias files for creditor protection

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Martin Cauchon of Groupe Capitales Media announces the purchase of six newspapers in 2015. The Quebec newspaper chain filed for creditor protection Monday.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

A Quebec French-language newspaper chain founded by former federal cabinet minister Martin Cauchon has filed for creditor protection.

Le Groupe Capitales Medias, whose daily newspapers include Le Droit of Gatineau-Ottawa, the Quebec City Le Soleil, has been facing financial challenges.

Premier Francois Legault promised Sunday that his government will “do everything” so that the newspapers survive a reported threat of closure as of Aug. 26. He previously said the government would be open to emergency one-time help until a general media assistance program is put in place.

Two provincial ministers called a news conference for later this afternoon.

The company owns “Le Nouvelliste” in Trois-Rivieres, “La Tribune” in Sherbrooke, “La Voix de l’Est” in Granby, “Le Quotidien” and “Le Weekend progress” in Saguenay.

Quebecor Inc., which publishes the Journal de Quebec and Le Journal de Montreal, has expressed interest in the newspapers but the Liberal opposition is worried about media concentration.

