NextPoint to acquire tax preparation firm Liberty Tax and lender LoanMe for US$354-million

NextPoint Acquisition Corp. has acquired tax preparation software Liberty Tax and small business lender LoanMe for a combined US$354-million.
Liberty Tax is one of the largest tax preparation services in North America, with approximately 2,700 locations. LoanMe, founded in 2014, specializes in small business lending, and has originated over US$2-billion in loans.
Senior management of both companies will join NextPoint, which will be called NextPoint Financial, with Liberty Tax CEO Brent Turner set to lead the company as chief executive. The deals are expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.
NextPoint will acquire Liberty Tax for approximately US$252-million, and LoanMe for approximately US$102-million. NextPoint Financial plans to do more than small business lending and tax preparation. The company will consider expanding into mortgage lending, mobile banking and financial health services, potentially through future acquisitions.
NextPoint is a Vancouver-based special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that was formed in July and began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in September. It is led by Andy Neuberger, the former chief executive of BasePoint, a New-York based sub-prime lender that Mr. Neuberger sold in 2020. John Lederer, the chairman of Staples Inc., is also on the management team.
SPACs have no commercial operations when they enter the capital markets; instead, they pool money from investors to acquire target companies. SPACs, which are far more prevalent in the U.S., saw a renaissance in 2020, raising US$83-billion from 248 IPOs, according to SPAC Insider. From 2015 to 2019, SPACs raised US$41.8-billion from 172 IPOs.
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman will lead a US$25-million purchase of NextPoint stock equivalents at a price of US$10 per share, along with Mr. Neuberger, Mr. Turner and other members of NextPoint’s board of directors.
Nextpoint has obtained a US$200-million credit facility, which can be used to help purchase Liberty Tax and LoanMe, and to fund potential acquisitions in the future.
Shares of NextPoint were down 2.44 per cent to $9.98 at 11 a.m. on Monday.
