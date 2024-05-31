Ninepoint halts cash payouts on three funds, skips redemptions on flagship private debt product

Ninepoint Partners LP will stop paying cash distributions on three private debt funds that collectively manage $2-billion in assets, and will also skip the current redemption window on its flagship private debt fund, preventing investors from cashing out in the second quarter.

Toronto-based Ninepoint informed investment advisers this week that it will stop paying cash distributions on three funds — the Ninepoint-TEC Private Credit Fund II, which is co-managed with Third Eye Capital, the Alternative Income Fund and the Canadian Senior Debt Fund — as of July 1, according to memos obtained by The Globe and Mail.

“After reviewing our various liquidity options, Ninepoint Partners and our subadvisors have determined that the best path forward to preserve liquidity and balance the long-term goals of these three affected funds is to redirect future distribution into additional units rather than cash distributions starting July 1, 2024,” Ninepoint said in a statement to The Globe.

In its memos to investment advisers, Ninepoint did not specify why it has halted cash distributions on the three funds. The asset manager wrote that it has been “reviewing various options with the aim of creating liquidity for the fund,” adding, " at this time, liquidity generated will be used to honour ongoing commitments to portfolio companies, satisfy the fund’s redemption provisions, and meet operational requirements.”

Ninepoint is also changing some redemption protocols. Typically, its private debt investors are able to cash out once a quarter, up to a maximum of five per cent of total fund assets. This quarter, Ninepoint is skipping redemptions on the $1.2-billion fund it co-manages with Third Eye altogether.

“Currently, the fund is unable to make redemption payments due to having insufficient net cash for this purpose,” Ninepoint wrote in a memo to advisers. “The fund must balance redemptions with its obligations to allocate sufficient resources to effectively execute its long-term strategy, ultimately benefiting all unitholders.”

Private debt managers in Canada raise money from investors – often retail investors – and then lend these funds out to borrowers who are unable to obtain traditional bank financing. In exchange for lending to higher-risk corporate borrowers, investors historically received outsized monthly payouts that amounted to about 8 per cent annually.

Lately, however, some higher-risk borrowers have struggled with much higher interest costs. Many loans offered by private debt managers are provided at variable rates and these have become more expensive for borrowers, just like variable rate mortgages.

When borrowers struggle, they may not repay their loans on time, creating a cash crunch for private debt managers.

Ninepoint is also limiting redemptions on its Alternative Income Fund, which has $593-million in assets under management. Normally, investors can redeem up to five per cent of the fund each quarter, but this quarter the cap is two per cent of assets, which Ninepoint attributed to “having insufficient net cash.”

This is not the first time Ninepoint has modified its redemption schedule. In 2022, the asset manager managed halted redemptions on four funds – including these three – and ultimately restructured the fund it co-manages Third Eye because so many investors had wanted out.

This time around, Ninepoint has not mentioned a surge in redemption requests. Instead, it is attributing the changes to insufficient cash.