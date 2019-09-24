 Skip to main content

Report on Business Nissan recalls 1.3-million vehicles over backup-camera display problem

Nissan recalls 1.3-million vehicles over backup-camera display problem

DETROIT
The Associated Press
Nissan is recalling 1.3 million vehicles mainly in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem with the backup camera displays.

The recall covers the 2018 and 2019 Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa Note and Versa Sedan. Also included are the Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX80 vehicles.

From the 2019 model year, the Nissan GT-R and Taxi and Infiniti QX50, QX60, Q70, Q70L also are included.

The recalled vehicles also went to Israel, Korea and Saipan, the company says.

Nissan says in government documents posted Tuesday that owners can adjust the camera displays so the image isn’t visible. The displays will keep that setting the next time the vehicles are shifted into reverse. That violates federal safety standards. Documents say the lack of a backup camera image increases the risk of a crash.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will update the backup camera software settings at no cost to owners starting Oct. 21. The company says the repair will take less than a half hour.

