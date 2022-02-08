Vehicles block the route leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as protests against COVID-19 public-safety measures continue on Feb. 8, 2022.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

The federal government provided no timeline for an end to the blockades jamming two of Canada’s border crossings on Tuesday, including the Ambassador Bridge – a critical trade route vital to the Canadian economy.

Protesters blocked the bridge on Monday afternoon in solidarity with the anti-government, anti-pandemic-restrictions occupation in Ottawa. The economic impact of the Ambassador Bridge blockade far outstrips the effect of the other trucking and vehicle blockades that Canada has seen to date. The bridge connects Windsor, Ont., to Detroit and carries one third of Canada’s trade with the United States.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said on Tuesday that police and tow-truck operators who tried to clear a school parking lot near the bridge on Monday night were met by protesters wielding tire irons. He said police avoided a confrontation by agreeing to let the owners move their own vehicles.

Const. Darius Goze of the Windsor Police said he could not confirm the protesters confronted police with tire irons. “Every situation is fluid,” he said. “We’re trying to communicate with the demonstrators and keep the flow of traffic.”

By Tuesday, police in Windsor said some vehicles were again able to drive into the U.S. but the blockades prevented traffic from entering Canada. All commercial vehicles were being redirected more than 100 kilometres north to the crossing at Sarnia, Ont.

Also on Monday night, protesters in Alberta again blocked the border crossing in Coutts. By Tuesday RCMP said some vehicles were able to get through but it was “super restrictive” and the situation remained fluid.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair on Tuesday briefed reporters on the blockades. Mr. Mendicino said the federal government is in talks with all levels of government and policing and border agencies, but until a resolution is found the only option is to divert commercial traffic from the United States to the bridge in Sarnia.

“There is a robust engagement of dialogue that is going on between me and our colleagues within federal government and different orders of government,” Mr. Mendicino said.

“We will continue to work again very closely to see that this blockade is disengaged so that we can keep the supply chains moving across the Ambassador Bridge as well as the wheels of our economy turning”

But the pressure for the federal government to find a swift resolution is growing.

Mr. Dilkens called for the federal government to intervene to clear the route that carries a daily total of 8,000 to 10,000 trucks across the bridge.

“This is not a municipal issue,” he said.

The blockade was mainly comprised of pickup trucks and a few big rigs on Tuesday. Mr. Dilkens said the blockade group is made up of “professional protesters” known to police, church groups and those who are opposed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Most are not truck drivers, he added.

“You have police trying to find a rational solution but you have many irrational actors on the ground,” Mr. Dilkens said by phone. “It makes it more complex.”

The chairman of the Detroit International Bridge Company, which owns the Ambassador Bridge, called on officials to “take prompt action” to resolve the situation quickly.

“International commerce needs to resume,” Matt Moroun said in a statement, noting that the company and his family sympathize with truck drivers and others caught up in the blockade.

The Canada Border Services Agency issued a notice advising non-commercial travellers to cross the border using the Detroit River tunnel.

The Ontario Trucking Association said its members have begun diverting shipments to Sarnia. However, the Blue Water Bridge has also seen protests and on Sunday protesters stopped all traffic on the bridge for nine hours.

Warren Askew, chief operating officer of Federal Bridge Corp., the Crown corporation that operates the Canadian portion of the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, said the crossing was seeing “significant volume” of trucks and cars on Tuesday afternoon. The bridge usually carries 2,500 to 3,000 trucks a day, but he said it was too soon to say how many more have been using the crossing as an alternative to Windsor.

Diverting a truck from the Windsor to the Sarnia bridge could cost companies an additional $500 and add nearly four hours of transport time, according to Louis Calsavera, owner of Windsor Pallet Ltd, which provides wooden pallets for trucks making journeys over the border. He said some companies today are choosing to put a hold on deliveries instead of taking on extra cost or delays, as drivers who could typically make three trips can now only make one.

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association, said the Detroit-Windsor crossing carries $50-million a day in auto parts from Canadian factories to the United States, and a similar amount from U.S. auto plants in to Canada.

“That bridge is extremely important,” Mr. Volpe said.

He said the people blocking the bridge are doing so under the guise of truckers, and do not have the support of driver unions or trucking companies. Mr. Volpe said auto factories are able to operate but it could be a day or two before the blockade affects production. He predicted the Ontario auto industry, which employs more than 100,000, would be able to absorb the hit.

“We’ve dealt with an unprecedented shutdown due to the pandemic in 2020, we’ve had semiconductor shortages, we’ve had raw material shortages and price increases and absenteeism. All kinds of different inflationary pressures,” Mr. Volpe said. “We can handle this.”

In Western Canada, lawyer Chad Williamson, who has been acting as a spokesman for the protesting truckers in Coutts, said Tuesday “Resolve remains strong.”

“Limited traffic has been able to move in either direction across the border,” Mr. Williamson said in text message, declining to provide further details.

In Ottawa, the public safety minister dismissed the protesters disrupting Canadian supply chains as a “very small angry minority” who do not represent Canadians. However, the Conservative Party has called on the federal government to explain when vaccine mandates and other restrictions will be lifted.

On Tuesday Liberal MP Joël Lightbound broke with his party’s position and also called on the government to lay out a clear timeline for bringing restrictions to an end.

“People are worried that measures which ought to be exceptional and limited in time are being normalized,” he said.

With reports from Kelly Cryderman in Calgary and the Canadian Press.

