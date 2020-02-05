 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Norbord reports $12-million loss, sales down

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Norbord Inc. reported a loss of US$12 million in its latest quarter as sales at the oriented strand board producer fell sharply.

The company says its fourth-quarter saw lower North American OSB prices as well as lower shipment volumes compared with a year ago.

Norbord, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its loss amounted to 15 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of US$28 million or 32 cents per share in the last quarter of 2018 when it took an US$80-million impairment charge.

Story continues below advertisement

Sales in the quarter totalled US$373 million, down from US$501 million.

On an adjusted basis, Norbord says it lost US$11 million or 13 cents per share in the fourth quarter compared with an adjusted profit of US$26 million or 30 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Norbord has 17 plant locations in the United States, Canada and Europe.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies