NordStar ups Torstar offer in what could end bidding war

Jeffrey JonesMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

Exteriors of 1 Yonge St., long time home of the Toronto Star newspaper, are photographed on May 27 2020. Torstar Corp, which owns the Toronto Star, is currently fielding competing acquisition offers.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

NordStar Capital LP has sweetened its offer for Torstar Corp. by 17.5 per cent to about $60-million in what looks to be the end of a short-lived bidding war for the company that owns the Toronto Star newspaper.

NordStar, controlled by investors Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett, said it increased its offer to 74 cents a share from its previous bid of 63 cents. Crucially, Torstar’s major shareholders have committed to support the higher offer under hard lockup agreements.

Previously, the five families behind Torstar’s voting trust and Fairfax Financial Corp. backed the bid, but left open the option to support a higher bid if one was launched.

The increased offer comes days after it was revealed that another investor group, controlled by technology entrepreneurs Matthew and Tyler Proud, along with investment banker Neil Selfe, had floated an unsolicited offer of 72 cents a share for the struggling publishing company. That proposal also held out the prospect of contingency payments from future asset sales.

Both groups had pledged to maintain the Star’s progressive editorial stance, which are embodied in a list of editorial values known as the Atkinson principles, named after the newspaper’s longtime publisher Joseph Atkinson who died in 1948.

“The Toronto Star is a very important pillar of this country, and we intend to do the best we can to ensure this Canadian institution thrives for another 100 years,” Mr. Bitove said in a statement.

Mr. Bitove is an entrepreneur whose family is best known for establishing the NBA’s Raptors in Toronto. Mr. Rivett recently retired as president of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Torstar’s largest shareholder. They had begun discussing a takeover in February. Canso Investment Counsel Ltd., also a lender to competing newspaper chain Postmedia Network Canada Corp., is providing financing to Nordstar.

The rival bid was conditional on gaining the support of Fairfax, which has a 40.3 per cent interest in the company’s B shares, and the families in the voting trust, which comprise the Honderich, Hindmarsh, Campbell and Thall and Atkinson families. The Torstar board said on Saturday that was not possible.

The upstart bidders, known as Canadian Modern Media Holdings Inc., were prepared to up the ante to 80 cents a share, along with contingency payments which could be worth 50 cents a share or more, Mr. Selfe said. on Saturday.

“We are still prepared to make that bid,” Mr. Selfe said. “We are assessing all of our options. Clearly, [the 74 cent bid] is inferior to what we were prepared to offer. Our financing was in place and we were prepared to meet Torstar’s proposed timeline. It is bewildering to me how this could happen if one were focused on maximizing shareholder value.”

In late May, NordStar announced its initial deal to buy Torstar, which also publishes the Hamilton Spectator, St. Catharines Standard and the Waterloo Region Record, among other holdings. The company has spent years selling assets, closing newspapers and cutting staff as losses piled up. Business conditions worsened when the pandemic forced mass restrictions on movement.

The executives said they plan to accelerate the push to make the company a digital news and information provider, which they say would be best accomplished outside public markets. Norstar is targeting asset sales of about $100-million.

Shareholders are slated to vote on the new offer on July 21.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
