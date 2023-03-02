A man stands in front of the Nordstrom store, closed for in-store shopping in downtown Toronto, Ontario, on Nov. 23, 2020.GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

Luxury retailer Nordstrom Inc. is exiting Canada nine years after entering the market, closing all 13 stores and laying off 2,500 employees after failing to find a path to profitability.

Seattle-based Nordstrom began to wind down its Canadian stores on Thursday by filing for creditor protection. The company shut down its e-commerce platform on Thursday. The chain plans to wind down its Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores, in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, by the end of June.

“We entered Canada in 2014 with a plan to build and sustain a long-term business there. Despite our best efforts, we do not see a realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business,” said chief executive officer Erik Nordstrom in a press release.

Nordstrom expects to take a US$300-million to US$350-million charge as it closes down Canadian operations. Founded in 1901, the retailer has 350 outlets in the United States. In a sign of how much money Nordstrom was losing in Canada, the company said closing the stores will lower its 2023 sales by US$400-million, but improve earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by US$35-million.

Nordstrom’s decision to exit Canada comes after discount retailer Target Corp. closed down 133 stores in 2015, laying off 17,000 employees and taking a US$5.4-billion loss.