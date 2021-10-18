 Skip to main content
Noront agrees to takeover bid from Wyloo

Niall McGeeMining reporter
Noront Resources Ltd. has agreed to a takeover offer from Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. that trumps an earlier bid from BHP Group Ltd. But the Ring of Fire operator is leaving the door open for BHP saying it has five days to match what’s on the table.

Australian private equity company Wyloo, which is backed by Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest, first proposed buying Toronto-based Noront in May for 31.5 cents a share. Melbourne-based BHP, the world’s biggest mining company, upped the ante with a 55 cent a share bid in July. Wyloo came back in August at 70 cents a share, blowing BHP out of the water.

Despite the materially higher bid, Noront had not officially come out in favour of the approach from Wyloo. Some investors were expecting a higher counter offer from BHP, with Noront shares consistently trading above the Wyloo offer. On Friday, shares in Noront closed at 82 cents on Friday on the TSX Venture Exchange.

In early trading on Monday, Noront shares were down about 7 per cent to 76 cents a share, indicating that investors still see some chance of a higher offer from BHP in the next few days.

Under the arrangement proposed by Wyloo, existing shareholders of Noront have the option of accepting cash for their shares, or holding on to their stock and participating in the new iteration of Noront. If Wyloo’s offer succeeds, Mr. Forrest would become chairman of Noront. Other proposed new directors include Ian Delaney, former chief executive of Sherritt International Corp..

Noront’s Eagle’s Nest nickel project is what is inciting current interest from the two Australian mining heavyweights. Nickel has been trading at multiyear highs thanks in part to brisk demand for electric cars. The commodity is a key component in lithium ion batteries.

All along, Wyloo has held a major trump card that gave it an edge over BHP in the tussle for Noront. The investment firm controls 37.5 per cent of Noront’s stock, and said it had no intention of tendering its shares to BHP.

Situated 550 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay in the remote James Bay Lowlands, Ontario’s Ring of Fire contains rich deposits of nickel and chromite. In 2008, at the height of the excitement over Noront’s minerals discoveries, the company’s valuation exceeded $800-million, compared to about $450-million today. Over the past decade, Noront failed to make significant progress in developing its minerals projects and it began to run out of money. One of the biggest impediments to development in the region is the lack of a basic infrastructure like roads and electricity. Noront’s mining camp is located on swampy land and is about 300 kilometres north of the provincial highway network.

Noront shareholders have been the big winner in the tussle between Wyloo and BHP. Since May, its shares have run up by more than 200 per cent.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
