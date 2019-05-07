 Skip to main content

Noront chooses Algoma site in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., for new ferrochrome facility

Noront chooses Algoma site in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., for new ferrochrome facility

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Noront Resources has chosen the Algoma Steel Inc. site in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., for a new ferrochrome production facility.

Noront Resources Ltd. says it has chosen the Algoma Steel Inc. site in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., for its ferrochrome production facility.

The company says it picked the location over a spot in Timmins, Ont.

Noront says Timmins would have had a slightly lower capital cost, but the Sault Ste. Marie option offered a lower operating cost per pound of chrome in ferrochrome.

The company is looking to develop its chromite properties in the so-called Ring of Fire area in northern Ontario.

It says it anticipates a lengthy and comprehensive environmental permitting process with project construction not expected to begin until 2025, based on a preliminary schedule.

Noront says the next step will be to finalize the development plan and timelines for an all-season road to the Ring of Fire.

