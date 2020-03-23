North American energy companies slash US$20-billion in planned capital spending, more cuts coming

North American energy companies have slashed capital spending by US$20-billion as they deal with the fallout from COVID-19 and a Saudi Arabia-Russia oil-price war, but the cuts alone are unlikely to rescue global crude markets.
Collectively, the reductions in Canada and the United States represent more than 31 per cent of corporate 2020 capital budgets, according to TD Securities Inc., which tallied the numbers in a report to clients on Monday.
The dial-back comes with a forecast production cut of 1.3 million barrels per day. To put that figure into context, the current combined U.S. and Canadian production is 17 million barrels of oil equivalent a day. In addition, roughly one-third of the forgone output would include associated natural gas and natural gas liquids, rather than crude oil.
“This is a massive reduction, but pales in comparison to near-term global demand destruction,” TD analyst Aaron Bilkoski said in the report.
The report goes on to note that the global figure will likely be much higher that US$20-billion, particularly when factoring in cuts from super major oil companies. Five of those – Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Total SA and ENI SpA – have collective upstream annual spending of US$100-billion.
“While some have signaled spending reductions, the magnitude of these reductions has not yet been specified,” the report says.
Oil prices have tumbled more than 62 per cent this year, as a result of the contagion and a battle between major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia to wrest market share at the expense of stable crude markets. Neither has signaled any intention to relent. On Monday, West Texas Intermediate rose 3 U.S. cents to a US$22.66 a barrel, a level that renders most North American oil production unprofitable.
The federal and Alberta governments are expected to announce a multibillion-dollar aid package for the industry this week as it struggles to deal with dwindling cash flow and the prospect of reduced access to credit.
Continuing capital spending cuts in Canada since COVID-19 stripped away demand now totals more than US$3-billion.
Take Calgary-based Cenovus Energy Inc., which cut its capital budget by 32 per cent, putting possible expansions at its Christina Lake and Foster Creek oil sands projects on hold and suspending the majority of its planned capital spending at the company’s Deep Basin and Marten Hills operations. Husky Energy Inc. has slashed spending by $1-billion and over the weekend suspended the expansion of its West White Rose West, which was an annual spend of several hundred million dollars.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. clawed back its capital spending by more than $1-billion, and reduced executive salaries. President Tim McKay’s compensation is being reduced by 20 per cent.
As large as the drop in capital spending is, the corresponding drop in expected output is unlikely to counteract the destruction in global oil demand due to the economic slowdown caused by the fight to contain COVID-19.
“While the price war remains the focal point of the oil price plunge, the demand side of the equation has taken the oil market hostage and will define the near term price path as the market searches for a bottom,” said Michael Tran, managing director, Global Energy Strategy for RBC Capital Markets. “In other words, while [capital spending] cuts are piling up in a hurry, oil demand destruction is currently multiples of the supply response.”
Various estimates peg the demand drop at eight million to 11 million barrels a day this year, from 2019 global consumption of 100.75 million barrels a day in 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The situation has prompted Texas to consider curtailing oil production for the first time in almost half a century. This would follow Alberta’s production curbs, imposed at the start of 2019 to help alleviate a glut of heavy oil that had caused massive discounts in the price of Canadian crude. Those remain in place, though they have been eased.
