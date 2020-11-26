Northern Dynasty’s copper-gold mine plan in Alaska rejected amid tougher environment for U.S. resource development

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s colossal copper-gold project in the remote Alaska wetlands is dead in the water for the foreseeable future after the Trump administration refused to grant the junior Canadian exploration and development company a crucial permit.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) said that Northern Dynasty’s proposed Pebble mine is “not in the public interest,” and a mitigation plan submitted by the company to address concerns about damage to local wetlands was “non-compliant.”
Colonel Damon Delarosa wrote in the record of decision, which took about three years of study, that the project “will result in significant degradation of the aquatic ecosystem.”
Situated in the Bristol Bay region in southwestern Alaska, Pebble is in the vicinity of one of the world’s biggest populations of sockeye salmon.
Northern Dynasty on Wednesday said the conclusions are “wholly unsupported,” and in conflict with an earlier study by the USACE, which had suggested the mine might not have a detrimental impact on the fishing industry.
In the past few months, the fate of the project has become a political flashpoint in the United States. While President Donald Trump had not made his position on the mine clear, his son Donald Trump Jr., who’d fished in the region, was opposed to its development.
Northern Dynasty garnered unwanted notoriety in September when Tom Collier, the CEO of its U.S. subsidiary, was forced to resign after surreptitious recordings surfaced in which he made derogatory comments about an Alaskan senator who opposed the project. He also suggested his close personal relationship with the Governor of Alaska meant the project was likely to move forward. The recordings were obtained after an environmental group hired actors to pose as prospective Asian institutional investors.
“I have no doubt that those tapes harmed relationships,” said Ron Thiessen, CEO of Northern Dynasty in an interview.
Mr. Thiessen, who was also taped by the environmentalists, said in the recording that the life of the mine could eventually exceed 200 years, or more than 122 years longer than a blue-sky scenario published by the company in 2011.
Shares in the Vancouver-based junior fell by more than 50 per cent on Wednesday and fell another 11 per cent on Thursday to close at 46 cents a share on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The company intends to appeal the decision but the result isn’t expected until after president-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20. Based on prior comments made by the incoming president, the chances of success appear low.
In August, Mr. Biden said the Bristol Bay area was “no place for a mine,” citing the threat it posed to the local fishing industry.
The denial of the permit for Pebble is also potentially an augur of a more difficult climate resource companies will face in getting large development projects off the ground in the U.S. under the Biden administration.
“I would imagine it gets harder and harder to build anything,” said Bill Harris, portfolio manager with Avenue Investment Management in Toronto. “My expectation is that the U.S. will start to get gummed up in terms of getting stuff built.”
In 2015, when Mr. Biden was vice-president, then president Barack Obama ordered a halt to construction on the partly built Keystone XL pipeline. The US$11.5-billion pipeline would have carried Alberta oil to U.S. Midwest refineries. While the Canadian government has said it intends to work with Mr. Biden to try to persuade him to reverse course on Keystone, Mr. Harris isn’t holding his breath.
Vancouver-based Northern Dynasty had touted the Pebble project as one of the most promising undeveloped assets of its kind in the world, capable of producing about 12.9 billion pounds of copper, and 16.4 million ounces of gold over its first 25 years of production.
But even if Pebble had received approval, it would have faced many hurdles. The deposit is classified as a “resource,” as opposed to a “reserve,” meaning its economics have not been proved. The state of Alaska would still needed to approve it and, perhaps most onerously of all, at least US$4.7-billion was required to build the mine.
As damaging as the setback has been to Northern Dynasty’s share price, it has little impact on its ability to keep operating. The company is holding about $63-million in cash and has no debt, so it can afford to sit on the project for many years, and hope that the environment changes.
“The stars have to align,” Mr. Thiessen said. “We have to have the right political dynamics, the right economic dynamics. It will happen at some point in time.”
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.