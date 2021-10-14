 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Northern Ontario town says $500 land listings boosted house prices, drew families

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A plan that saw a small town in northern Ontario offer vacant lots for as little as $500 has helped revive its economy, officials said Thursday, drawing dozens of families and more than doubling property values.

Smooth Rock Falls launched the revitalization effort in 2017, years after the community was nearly ruined when its main employer – a pulp mill – closed its doors in 2006.

The marketing campaign, which saw the community offer vacant lots for as little as $500 in some cases, has led to shifting attitudes – from “glum” to hopeful, to something even more exciting – said Luc Denault, Smooth Rock Falls’ chief administrative officer.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re beyond hope,” he said. “We’ve seen the changes, and what’s a great feeling is we’re continuing to see it ongoing.”

Sixty families have moved to the community since it started offering the incentives in 2017, officials report – a boon for the town that had a population of 1,330 in 2016, compared to 1,830 in 2001.

Denault said the municipality relies on the census for its population data, so the number hasn’t been updated since things started turning around, but less scientific tracking suggests the community has grown.

People are moving to the town an hour north of Timmins from all over the place, he said. Some came from the Greater Toronto Area and elsewhere in southern Ontario, while others came from as far as Newfoundland.

“Interestingly enough, we have former residents who are coming back as well, as they see progress,” Denault said. “We’re seeing familiar faces.”

New businesses are also opening up, he noted. There are new restaurants, an information technology firm and a diesel maintenance and repair company.

Also exciting, Denault said, is the real estate market.

Story continues below advertisement

The average property listing is $137,000 this year, compared to $56,065 in 2017 – an increase of 144 per cent.

Properties are also selling much faster – sometimes within days.

“When I started 10 years ago, we were tearing buildings down,” Denault said. “We are now selling buildings and they’re moving very, very quickly.”

There are still some of the ultra-cheap plots of land available from four years ago, he noted.

Would-be landowners purchase the land by tender, and receive 90 per cent of the purchase price back if they construct a home on it within two years.

Denault said most people have foregone that option, instead purchasing land with houses already on it.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies