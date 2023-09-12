Open this photo in gallery: Jennifer Teskey will be the first woman to become Canadian managing partner of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, the law firm announced Tuesday.Handout

Jennifer Teskey will be the first woman to become Canadian managing partner of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, the law firm announced Tuesday.

Ms. Teskey, who began her career at Norton Rose as a summer student in 2001 and was called to the bar in 2003, will take over from Charles Hurdon as of Jan. 1, 2024. Mr. Hurdon, who led the firm for nine years, will continue practicing employment and labour law at Norton Rose after stepping down.

“Jennifer’s talent and leadership prepare her well for this opportunity, and she has an inspiring vision for the future,” Walied Soliman, Canadian chair of Norton Rose, said in a statement. “She is recognized for her extraordinary legal prowess.”

Primarily a litigator, Ms. Teskey has represented large banks, corporations and regulators in high-profile courtroom battles over the course of her career. She is the Canadian national chair of the firm’s litigation and disputes practice as well as its Canadian financial institutions practice. She has been a member of the Canadian management committee since 2018 and the firm’s global executive committee since 2021.

Included among her more notable clients include BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Toronto Hydro, Roxgold Inc. and Cathay Forest Products Corp.

While Ms. Teskey is the first woman to assume the role of Canadian national managing partner at Norton Rose, Janet Grove did hold the same position at Vancouver-based Bull Housser LLP when the two law firms merged in 2016. Ms. Grove is currently head of the firm’s Canadian life sciences and healthcare practice.

Despite recent efforts to increase gender diversity in Canadian law firms, it remains extremely rare for a woman to hold a senior executive position. According to the latest data from the Federation of Law Societies of Canada, there were 49,175 women practicing law in Canada in 2019 - the most recent year such data is available - compared to 56,678 men.

That suggests the number of lawyers in Canada overall is close to gender parity, but further analysis shows men account for a much larger proportion of senior, partner-level roles than women.

In 2018, the proportion of men and women at the associate level in Canadian law firms were roughly the same, according to Canadian Lawyer magazine. However, the Law Society of Ontario’s annual report from that same year found 12.4 per cent of lawyers in Ontario were partner-level men and only 4.3 per cent were partner-level women.

In an analysis of North American law firms conducted in 2017, global consulting firm McKinsey & Co. found representation of women decreases rapidly at post-associate levels. In a survey of more than 2,500 lawyers from more than 220 law firms, the analysis found 46 per cent of associate-level lawyers were women, but that percentage fell to 25 per cent among executive leadership positions such as management committee membership or practice leadership. Only 19 per cent of equity partners surveyed were women.

A 2019 study by Thomson Reuters reached a similar conclusion based on a survey of more than 50 law firms based in the United Kingdom. Women comprised 61 per cent of entry-level intake, the survey found, but only 22 per cent of equity partners.