Some prominent Canadian law firms have been reticent to say if they will drop Russian clients who are subject to economic sanctions amid a flurry of announcements from Canadian companies signalling their divestment from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

More than 500 Russian individuals and more than 100 Russian entities are facing Schedule 1 sanctions from Ottawa which prohibits any Canadian or person in Canada from conducting any financial transactions with someone on that list.

The Globe and Mail asked seven Bay Street law firms with offices in Europe if they would cease or suspend relationships with Russian clients subject to sanctions. Five of them either declined to comment on their protocols, or did not respond to multiple requests to comment.

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP was the only one that said it is winding down operations in Russia. One of the London-based firm’s 50 offices is in Moscow.

“We are not accepting any further instructions from businesses, entities or individuals connected with the current Russian regime, irrespective of whether they are sanctioned or not,” the company said in statement. “Where we cannot exit from current matters, we will donate the profits from that work to appropriate humanitarian and charitable causes.”

McCarthy Tétrault LLP told The Globe it is working to ensure compliance with sanctions against Russia, but did not say if they had ended relationships with affected Russian clients.

Dentons LLP, which has offices in Moscow and Kyiv, describes itself as the biggest law firm in the world, with more than 20,000 employees in over 80 countries, and more than 200 offices. A spokesperson for the firm declined to comment on how it was responding to the sanctions.

Paul Lalonde, a partner at Dentons in Toronto, said the sanctions can present a serious challenge to law firms with Russian clients.

“You have to review your client list and figure out what you can continue to do and where do you need to cut your ties,” he said. “The sanctions are very far reaching, very broadly drafted, and apply to everyone, including law firms. Our colleagues in Europe have to be very careful in ensuring their own activities continue to remain compliant.”

Mr. Lalonde said the big issue for Canadian branches of global law firms involves working for Canadian clients with pre-existing commercial relations that touch on Russia.

“So whether it’s investments in Russia, or supply arrangements with customers in Russia, supply arrangements with suppliers in Russia, that sort of thing is a lot more of what’s keeping us busy these days,” he said.

“Clients are concerned about ensuring that their activities remain in compliance in an incredibly dynamic environment, where the government of Canada and Western allies are adopting new measures almost by the hour.”

Within the professional-services sector, companies have been more forthcoming about their plans to distance themselves from Russia. All of the Big Four accounting firms – Ernst & Young LLP, KPMG LLP, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and Deloitte LLP – announced this week that they would end their Russian operations. EY has more than 4,700 employees in Russia, KPMG has 4,500, PwC has 3,500, and Deloitte has 3,000.

Canadian firms such as Kinross Gold Corp., McCain Foods Ltd., Magna International Inc. and Canada Goose have suspended operations or sales in Russia. Asset managers such as the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Alberta Investment Management Corp. and British Columbia Investment Management Corp. have said they would sell their Russian holdings.

While law firms are subject to the same sanctions as other businesses, there are cases when a Canadian law firm could still represent a sanctioned client.

Brenda Swick, a partner at Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, told The Globe that a lawyer could be allowed to represent a client appealing to be removed from a sanctions list.

She said lawyers could also represent clients on sanctions lists with federal government permission.

“If a law firm really felt that it had reasons to ask for an authorization from the Minister of Foreign Affairs to represent or to deal with a designated identity, it could always apply for an authorization,” she said. “Whether or not the government would give the law firm the authorization is another issue.”

John Packer, the director of the University of Ottawa’s Human Rights Research and Education Centre, said lawyers have a right to represent anyone accused of virtually anything.

“If we are a rule-of-law society, we want to make sure lawyers are capable of pursuing the best interests of their clients,” he said.

Lawyers have a fiduciary obligation to their clients which means “they must protect the clients’ interest and act to their full ability in representing their client,” he said.

Mr. Packer said the sanctions will create enormous disruption in business dealings that may involve players from multiple countries. That disruption could create business opportunities for lawyers as a result, but lawyers could also face possible losses.

“There’s an old saying that lawyers gain whether it’s good times or bad times,” he said.

“There are going to be tons of complex disputes. There’s going to be business for lawyers, there’s no doubt about that. But there’s going to be a lot of losses too.”