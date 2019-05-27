Not yesterday’s ski resort: How climate change requires business change

Open this photo in gallery Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia has beefed up year-round operations, such as its bike park. Reuben Krabbe/Sun Peaks

As Sun Peaks ski resort found, warming temperatures required a rethink of the activities offered. All businesses need to strategize for this risk factor, experts say

While the challenge presented by global warming will have wide-ranging impacts on a number of industries, for ski destinations such as Sun Peaks Resort, located just north of Kamloops, B.C., the end result could be disastrous.

Data generated by ClimateBC suggests that by the end of the 21st century, the average winter temperature at the resort could increase by 2-4 degrees, with the average winter snowfall declining as a result.

In response to this, along with a desire to increase the resort’s year-round viability, Sun Peaks took the decision already in the 1990s to ramp up its roster of summer sporting activities to go along with the skiing and snowboarding.

So it opened British Columbia’s highest-elevation golf course in 1996, and then added to that with its mountain bike park in 1999. With two lakes in close proximity, it also started to offer canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, as well as fishing.

In the village, the resort added a weekly farmer’s market about 12 years ago and then started to offer free concerts throughout the summer.

According to Arlene Schieven, the president and chief executive officer of Tourism Sun Peaks for the last two and half years, the efforts have started to pay off, particularly with summer visits from the regional area.

“Just looking at the long-term trends from before I was here, you can really see that once we started adding those amenities, the visitation really did grow,” she says. “We can also see anytime we put a concert on there’s a big bump in occupancy for those weekends.”

Though the resort’s winters still outstrip the summer in terms of visits, the resort experienced a record summer two years ago, with occupancy in the village up to almost 50 per cent. The peak winter months are up around 80 per cent occupancy.

“Fifty per cent is very good for the summer but there’s still lots of room to grow,” Ms. Schieven says, adding that the resort is spending about $350,000 this summer on expanding its bike park.

The Sun Peaks emphasis on year-round appeal is an approach that many other ski resorts have also adopted, and is an essential component of their business.

Open this photo in gallery Gord Beal, vice-president, research, guidance and support at Chartered Professional Accountants Canada: 'If an organization is not paying attention to [climate change] and not doing anything to address it, I believe that they are at serious risk of [being unable to] sustain themselves in the longer term.' CPA Canada

But strategizing for global warming and its impact should be an important part of any business’s long-term planning, says Gord Beal, vice-president, research, guidance and support at Chartered Professional Accountants Canada.

“I do believe that if an organization is not paying attention to this and not doing anything to address it, I believe that they are at serious risk of [being unable to] sustain themselves in the longer term because it’s a very a rare organization that will not be impacted by this,” he says.

As an example, he points to Mountain Equipment Co-op, which began monitoring inventory and sales patterns and found that there was a shift in terms of what equipment was being sold when as a result of shifting weather conditions across the country. So the company had to look at how it managed its inventory and the mix of winter and summer products available at certain times.

Another example that Mr. Beal holds up is Frontiers North Adventures, a tourism company that traditionally offered tourism based around polar bears and icy conditions. But with the diminished ice coverage and shifting polar bear populations, the company had to diversify its excursion offerings, so began to give people the opportunity to see the tundra and other wildlife.

“Businesses that want to continue are looking at different ways of offering their services and also doing it in a very sustainable way,” he says.

Mr. Beal adds that the subject of global warming is a hot one among investors, too, who want to see the companies that they back financially considering the long-term implications of climate change.

“They’re looking for leadership of companies that are thinking beyond the traditional risk areas,” he says. “They don’t want to see companies that are hiding their heads in the sand, they want people who are considering this.”

Open this photo in gallery Céline Bak, the president of Ottawa’s Analytica Advisors: 'Companies are going to start to disclose to their shareholders and also think seriously about the impact of the company on climate change.' Andrew Van Beek/Analytica Advisors

For companies that have supply chains, there should be a heavy consideration over the degree to which extreme weather can disrupt those chains. Céline Bak, the president of Ottawa’s Analytica Advisors, points to the 2011 floods in Thailand, which had a severe impact on computer hard-drive supplies.

“All of a sudden there was a serious problem with being able to complete the assembly of computers by certain global players,” she says.

Another important consideration for companies is the source of energy. Companies are going to want to reduce their carbon footprint and so they are going to want to procure renewable energy, Ms. Bak says. In some cases, she adds, they may even ask their suppliers to take steps toward having a zero-carbon source of energy.

“Companies are going to start to disclose to their shareholders and also think seriously about the impact of the company on climate change,” she says.

“So, to what extent are emissions from the company, and how can they be reduced as part of making the company’s business strategy more resilient to policy changes and also to changes in consumer and investor sentiment?”