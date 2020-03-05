Nova Scotia-based seafood giant Clearwater Seafoods explores possible sale

Open this photo in gallery Workers pack live lobsters in boxes for shipping at the Clearwater Seafoods plant on the Bedford Highway in Halifax, on Nov. 12, 2007. Paul Darrow/The Globe and Mail

Nova Scotia-based seafood giant Clearwater Seafoods Inc. says it is exploring a possible sale of the company after receiving several expressions of interest.

In a news release issued Thursday, the company says it has formed a special committee of independent directors as part of a strategic review.

It says the committee’s options include a sale of all or a portion of Clearwater’s assets in either one transaction or a series of transactions, an outright sale of the company, or a merger.

Story continues below advertisement

The committee will also examine joint ventures, licensing arrangements and various financing alternatives or significant transactions.

Clearwater, which harvests lobster, shrimp, crab, scallops, clams and sea cucumber, reported sales of $616 million in 2019.

Founded in 1976, Clearwater is one of North America’s largest seafood companies and is the largest holder of shellfish licences and quotas in Canada.

“Clearwater cautions that there are no assurances or guarantees that the strategic review will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, the terms or timing of such a transaction,” the company said.

It said the special committee had engaged RBC Capital Markets as its financial adviser and Halifax law firm Stewart McKelvey as its legal adviser.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.