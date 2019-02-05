Nova Scotia judge plans to grant stay for embattled cryptocurrency exchange Quadriga

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice ​has said he is prepared to grant a stay later Tuesday that will have the effect of blocking panicked cryptocurrency investors from taking legal action against the virtual trading platform Quadriga CX.

Justice Michael Wood said he would sort out the details of his order by end of day Tuesday. He will also appoint Ernst and Young as a monitor under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) to recover and secure the company’s assets.

Justice Wood made the order in response to an application by lawyers for Quadriga Fintech Solutions Corp., which owns and operates the exchange. The lawyers told the judge they were effectively asking for a “time out” to figure out how to contact and repay more than 100,000 users, some of whom are owed tens of millions of dollars.

“There’s a large number of folks owed a large amount of money,” lawyer Maurice Chiasson told the court. He underscored both the urgent and unusual nature of the situation.

Quadriga has been scrambling to sort out $250-million in debts owed to its users after it reported the sudden death of its CEO Gerald Cotten in December.

Mr. Cotten, who lived in Fall River, N.S., died of complications related to Crohn’s disease while on a trip to India, according to court documents. He was the sole director of Quadriga.

Since the 30-year-old’s death, his widow, Jennifer Robertson, has hired an IT expert. Contractors regularly employed by the company have been unable to uncover how or where Mr. Cotten stored an estimated $180-million in virtual currency.

Attempts to decode his encrypted computer and the memory stick he used for work have failed. Both devices are suspected to contain password information related to how Mr. Cotten managed funds.

While it is common practice for cryptocurrency exchanges to hold assets in “cold wallets” – offline storage locations to protect them from hackers – it is not clear where Mr. Cotten stored the millions of dollars owed to those who traded with his company.

Ms. Robertson, whose lawyers say she has been subject to online attacks, was not in court Tuesday for “security” reasons, Mr. Chiasson said. She is using personal money to fund the court proceedings.

Several lawyers who said they appeared on behalf of creditors attended the hearing.

“This is a case about $260-million having gone missing,” said Raj Sahni, a Toronto-based lawyer who said he represents more than two dozen clients with more than $11-million invested with Quadriga.

Mr. Chiasson, Quadriga’s lawyer, said the company is aware that more than $180-million in cryptocurrency is “floating around out there” as is about $30-million in bank drafts the company has been unable to cash.

Quadriga does not have any corporate bank accounts.

Mr. Chiasson acknowledged the anger and alarm that Quadriga set off when the company shut down its platform last month, but he told the court there is nothing secretive about what Quadriga is trying to do. He said the company will be able to provide stakeholders with clarity – and perhaps return their cash – once it is shielded from new legal attacks by the court order.

With files from Alexandra Posadzki and Joe Castaldo in Toronto