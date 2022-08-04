An interior view of the storage warehouse is seen at Nutrien's Cory potash mine near Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on August 12, 2019.Nayan Sthankiya/Reuters

Nutrien Ltd. NTR-T booked stronger than expected profits in the second quarter thanks to soaring commodity prices, but anticipated weakness in nitrogen prices is forcing the world’s biggest fertilizer company to cut its forecast for the full year.

Saskatoon-based Nutrien reported adjusted profit of US$5.85 a share for the quarter ending on June 30, 11 cents higher than analysts expected. The beat was driven in part by the robust performance in its retail and potash segments.

Nutrien on Wednesday trimmed the midpoint of its 2022 profit forecast to US$16.80 a share compared to US$17.45, citing lower than expected nitrogen earnings in particular. Higher natural gas prices, which is a key input in the manufacture of nitrogen, was the main reason for the concern over nitrogen profits.

Earlier in the year, the invasion of Ukraine, a major grain supplier, caused fertilizer prices to rocket to record-high levels. In addition, sanctions against Moscow imposed by the European Union, Britain, Canada and the United States crimped exports of both fertilizers and grains out of Russia.

Nutrien in June said it would boost its annual potash production to 18 million tonnes, up more than 20 per cent, to help fill the void in the fertilizer market.

But over the past few months, the supply shortfall has eased with Russia able to find willing buyers for its grains and fertilizers despite the sanctions – namely, Middle Eastern countries, China, India and Brazil.

Ukraine also resumed shipments of grain earlier this week under a United Nations deal to help alleviate supply shortfall in the market. Previously, Russia had blockaded Ukraine’s ports to prevent shipments. Ukraine, known as the breadbasket of Europe, is a major producer of both wheat and corn.

The easing on the supply side of the market has caused fertilizer prices to ease and Nutrien shares are down more than 25 per cent from their peak in April.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.