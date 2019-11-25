 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Nutrien forced to shut down largest mine due to CN strike

Eric Atkins Transportation Reporter
The week-long strike by 3,200 Canadian National Railway Co. train conductors has forced the shutdown of Nutrien Ltd.’s potash mine in Rocanville, Sask.

Nutrien, the world’s largest fertilizer company, said on Monday it will halt output at its largest mine for two weeks beginning Dec. 2., as the impact of the strike at Canada’s largest rail company widens.

“It is extremely disappointing that in a year when the agricultural sector has been severely impacted by poor weather and trade disputes, the CN strike will add further hardship to the Canadian agriculture industry,” said Chuck Magro, Nutrien’s chief executive officer. “Any further disruption will be harmful to our business, the Canadian economy, and Canada’s competitive position and reputation as a reliable supplier of fertilizer and food.”

Nutrien and rival Mosaic Co. export potash from a terminal on the West Coast through their jointly owned logistics company, Canpotex Ltd.

The CN employees, who work on trains and in rail yards, have been without a contract since July. Several months of talks assisted by a mediator have failed to produce an agreement. The union, Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, said the main issues are benefits, rest periods and the company’s use of remote controls to drive trains, which the union says is a safety issue.

The union has refused CN’s request to submit the dispute to a third-party arbitrator.

The federal government is facing mounting calls from business groups to legislate an end to the strike to limit the economic damage. Canada’s grain companies, farmers, miners and other major industries rely on CN to reach ports and overseas customers.

CN is running about 10-per-cent of its typical traffic on its 22,000-kilometre domestic network with qualified managers working as conductors. Unionized engineers, who are also TCRC members but covered under a separate collective agreement, are required to report for duty and drive trains.

“Currently, very limited amounts of various commodities are moving across the country. This includes container traffic to keep Canada’s ports fluid to be able to return to normal operations after the strike,” CN said on Friday.

The strike has caused CN to lay off a significant number of engineers, said Paul Boucher, a TCRC union leader who represents 350 locomotive engineers in Ontario and parts of Quebec. He could not provide an exact number.

With files from Reuters

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
