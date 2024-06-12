Skip to main content
Nutrien says it is no longer pursuing clean ammonia project in Louisiana
Reuters

Nutrien NTR-T on Wednesday said it was no longer pursuing its clean ammonia project in Louisiana, and would also be reviewing strategic options for its 50 per cent ownership in Profertil, an Argentinian fertilizer company.

The company had in 2023 indefinitely halted work on its clean ammonia project at Geismar, Louisiana.

The company, whose investor call is due later today, said in a release that it intends to reduce controllable costs across its operations by nearly $200-million by 2026 while maintaining an average capex of $2.2 to $2.3-billion through 2026.

It is also aiming for potash and nitrogen sales volume growth of approximately 2-3 million tonnes by 2026, compared to 2023 levels.

“Our simplified and focused plan prioritizes initiatives that enhance our ability to serve growers in our core markets, maintain the low-cost position and reliability of our assets, and improve the quality of our earnings and free cash flow,” said Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s CEO.

