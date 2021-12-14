Phil Fayer, the chief executive officer of Nuvei Corp.Handout

The board of Nuvei Corp. has dismissed recent allegations by a short seller as “misleading, false or unrelated to Nuvei’s business,” and says it supports the company’s executives.

It released a statement Tuesday after the independent directors of Nuvei hired a law firm to review a 119-page report released Dec. 8 by Spruce Point Capital Management, a U.S. short seller. Spruce Point questioned the backgrounds and connections of a number of current and former Nuvei executives, and raised concerns about the company’s accounting for recent acquisitions.

Nuvei shares fell by as much as 55 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Dec. 8, and closed the day down 40 per cent, wiping out $7-billion of market capitalization. The stock has not recovered, and Nuvei’s premarket statement on Tuesday did not reverse the trend: Nuvei shares fell 9 per cent to close at $67.92 each.

Short-selling is a bet that shares will drop, with an investor borrowing shares, selling them and repaying the loan by returning new shares, hopefully bought at a lower price. Spruce Point chief executive officer Ben Axler will not say how large the firm’s short position is, citing his company’s policy and U.S. securities laws that restrict investment funds’ public statements.

Spruce Point is fresh off another successful short campaign against Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in September.

In Tuesday’s statement, Nuvei’s lead independent director Michael Hanley said “integrity is essential to Nuvei’s business and is the cornerstone of its commitment to all stakeholders, including its employees, customers and shareholders.” He said the board stands firmly behind the Nuvei executive team and its track record.

“The report is nothing more than a self-serving attempt to inflict damage on the company’s business and its leadership and generate a profit at the expense of Nuvei’s stakeholders.”

Phil Fayer, the company’s chair and chief executive officer, said the allegations made against Nuvei “are malicious and unfounded. I stand behind all our employees.”

Spruce Point’s report highlighted a number of omissions on executive biographies. They include two executives who, Spruce Point said, previously worked at a payments company that agreed to forfeit about $19.2-million in criminal proceeds derived from processing payments for illegal internet gambling websites, as part of a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. government. Another Nuvei executive, Spruce Point said, has been a defendant in civil suits, including one from the West Virginia Attorney-General, alleging improper payday-loan practices.

Spruce Point also criticized Nuvei’s disclosure, saying metrics such as new merchant additions, the churn in merchants each quarter, and the revenue splits by customer size, sales method or industry vertical would help investors understand Nuvei’s revenue-growth story. The short seller also questioned a rapid improvement in profitability at two recent acquisitions because Nuvei has reported little restructuring costs or layoffs at the companies.

Nuvei’s US$805-million initial public offering in September, 2020, was the largest technology IPO in Toronto Stock Exchange history at the time. It was one of the first of a string of Canadian tech IPOs in what has proven to be an unprecedented run of new issues from the sector.

However, Nuvei was attacked at a time when investors have become gun-shy about high-multiple, unprofitable growth stocks, particularly in the tech space. Some companies have failed to sustain the torrid pace of growth they experienced in the first year of the pandemic as people flocked to online digital tools to communicate and shop.

