 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Nuvei can raise enough interest on TSX only, CEO says after record IPO

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Montreal online payments processing company Nuvei Corp. dropped plans to go public on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges after deciding it didn’t need a U.S. listing to generate enough investor interest for Canada’s biggest-ever technology IPO, its CEO says.

“We didn’t see a difference between dual-listing right away or going Canada only, so we opted for [a TSX listing] only,” said Nuvei chief executive officer and chairman Philip Fayer in an interview Wednesday. On Tuesday, Nuvei completed its initial public offering, with U.S. investors buying more than half of the US$805-million worth of stock at US$26 a share.

“Certainly the option to look at a U.S. listing in the years ahead is available, but right now there’s really no need," Mr. Fayer said. "It’s no longer the fact that you have to go to [list in the] U.S. from a valuation or a market depth perspective.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a big vote of confidence for the TSX, which has already seen tech issuers raise more equity in 2020 – well over $4.5-billion – than in any year since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

It’s also the fourth successful tech IPO on the exchange since March, 2019, and at least the third TSX-only tech listing in recent years – after Kinaxis Inc. in 2014 and Lightspeed POS Inc. in 2019 – to draw a majority of buyers from the United States.

“It really shows investor demand in technology in Canada and the quality of names coming to our marketplace,” said Dani Lipkin, director of global business development with TSX parent TMX Group Ltd. “We’re seeing more global interest in our innovation franchise.”

The TSX is often seen as a junior exchange for fast-growing, globally minded Canadian innovators eyeing deep capital markets in the U.S., where investors are more comfortable investing in highly valued tech companies. Ottawa’s Shopify Inc. listed on both the NYSE and TSX in 2015 but more than 90 per cent of trading happens in New York. More than 98 per cent of trading in dual-listed Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., managed out of Toronto, is on the NYSE.

Nuvei has had heavy Canadian support since shifting its focus five years ago. Mr. Fayer, 42, started his first payments company in his early 20s, abandoning business studies at Concordia University. By 2015, Nuvei, then known as Pivotal Payments, provided payment processing services to tens of thousands of small and medium-sized businesses through in-store terminals and online.

But as software companies increasingly entered the payments arena, Mr. Fayer decided to focus on the fast-growing e-commerce and digital payments business. He targeted globally oriented merchants in industries including financial services, travel, online gambling and e-commerce that had to navigate the complexities of dealing with multiple payment options and currencies around the world.

Nuvei today processes US$35-billion in transactions in more than 200 markets, managing 450 payment methods and about 150 currencies on its platform. Online transactions account for 71 per cent of the total, up from less than 30 per cent five years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

In late 2017, Quebec private equity firm Novacap and pension giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec bought control of Pivotal from early investor Goldman Sachs in a deal valuing it at $525-million. The pair invested hundreds of millions more in 2019, helping to finance Nuvei’s purchase of London Stock Exchange-listed payments service provider SafeCharge International Group Ltd. for US$872.5-million, nearly doubling the company’s size.

The company continues to eye further acquisitions. “We have a very deep pipeline” of potential targets globally, Mr. Fayer said.

Novacap’s $350-million investment is the biggest in its 39-year history, and its paper gain, now more than $1.4-billion, is its largest to date. “We pressed the ‘I Believe’ button with Phil … and we’re super happy," Novacap senior partner David Lewin said.

Investors have responded well to Nuvei, bidding up the stock, which is quoted in Canadian and U.S. dollars, by 38 per cent since its issue last week at US$26 a share. That continues a trend in which Canadian tech companies, including Shopify and Kinaxis, command rich valuations compared with their U.S. peers – reversing a previous trend in which TSX-listed technology companies traded at a discount.

Information technology stock now accounts for more than 10 per cent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index, about three times the level it stood at early the last decade, after the implosion of giants Nortel Networks and BlackBerry.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies