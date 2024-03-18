Nuvei Corp. stock soared Monday after confirming weekend news reports that the Montreal digital payments processing company, which counts celebrity actor Ryan Reynolds as a shareholder and spokesman, is in talks that could lead to a takeover.

Its stock jumped 25 per cent in early trading the Toronto Stock Exchange Monday after Nuvei late Sunday in a release said it “is engaged with discussions with certain third parties in connection with a potential transaction involving continued significant ownership by certain of the holders of multiple voting shares” including chair and chief executive and founder Phil Fayer. He owns 27.9-million multiple voting shares, representing 20 per cent of outstanding shares and 33.8 per cent voting control of the company. Nuvei further said its board had formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate strategic alternatives after receiving “expressions of interest.”

The announcement follows a Wall Street Journal report Saturday that Boston-based private equity Advent International firm was in advanced talks concerning a potential transaction with Nuvei, which had a market capitalization of US$3-billion at Friday’s close.

The language in Nuvei’s release suggests a potential deal could see Mr. Fayer, and possibly the two other large multiple voting stockholders, Quebec private equity firm Novacap and pension giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, roll some of their stock in a takeover should one occur. That has happened in other buyouts, including last year’s takeover of Waterloo’s Magnet Forensics by private equity giant Thoma Bravo.

National Bank of Canada Financial Markets analyst Richard Tse said he “wouldn’t say it’s surprising,” that Nuvei is in play given ongoing consolidation among digital payments processing companies and the fact Nuvei has been trading at a 30 per cent discount to industry peers. “It sticks out as a potential candidate for value-focused acquirers.”

No deal has been signed and “there can be no assurance” one will materialize, the board said. But if one does, Nuvei would become the eighth Canadian technology company out of the 20 that went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange during a flurry of pandemic-era offerings in 2020 and 2021 to leave the exchange.

Six others have gone private through takeovers or management buyouts – BBTV Holdings Inc., Dialogue Health Technologies Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., Magnet Forensics Inc., MindBeacon Holdings Inc. and Q4 Inc. A seventh, automotive marketplace provider E Inc., delisted from the TSX.

Vancouver’s Absolute Software Corp., which went public in 2000, also agreed last year to a buyout by Crosspoint Capital Partners, while digital commerce technology vendor mdf commerce inc., which also went public during the dot-com boom 24 years ago, last week agreed to a takeover by New York private-equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP.

Nuvei is one of many tech companies whose stock has sold off sharply since late 2021, when fears of rising interest rates, which were later realized, slammed the sector. The company’s stock closed Friday at US$21.76, well below its initial public offering price of US$26 a share and more than 80 per cent down from peak levels three summers ago.

Nuvei’s stock sustained hits last year after short seller Spruce Point Capital Management issued a critical report about the company in April, and it trimmed its revenue outlook in August. The company also lost one of its 10 largest customers last year.

The company maintained its reduced financial targets when it issued results earlier this month, forecasting annual revenue growth of 15 per cent to 20 per cent over the medium term.

Unlike many other technology companies, 21-year-old Nuvei, which manages payments across a range of sectors including retail, travel, online gambling and sports betting, is both still growing and profitable. It has also added several marquee clients in recent months, including Microsoft, Adobe, Canadian pharmacy chain Familiprix and French retail giant Galeries Lafayette.

Revenue in its fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 reached US$321.-5 million, up 46 per cent from the same period a year earlier. Organic growth – revenue expansion from its existing businesses excluding acquisitions – was just 7 per cent in the quarter. Excluding digital assets and cryptocurrencies, organic growth was 17 per cent, in line with its medium-term revenue goals. Net income in the quarter increased by 51 per cent, to $14.1-million.

The company’s adjusted operating earnings, a key measure followed by analysts, reached US$120.1-million, up 40 per cent year over year, representing 37.3 per cent of revenues. Nuvei’s long-term goal is for that margin to reach 50 per cent, although a recent acquisition in January could drag that down for a few quarters, the company said.

Results were roughly in line with expectations and reflected “continued execution” by Nuvei, Mr. Tse said in a report this month.