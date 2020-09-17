Nuvei stock soars in IPO, making it the latest Canadian tech firm to score with public investors

Montreal payments-processing company Nuvei Corp. soared in its debut as a public company Thursday after raising US$700-million in its initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the latest in a string of Canadian tech issues to benefit from a surge in investor interest this year.
Nuvei stock, which is quoted in both Canadian and U.S. dollar terms, opened at C$45.25 and US$34 Thursday as it began trading on an “if, as and when issued” basis among institutional holders. That’s more than 30 per cent higher than its issue price of US$26, announced early Thursday morning. The stock was holding at US$33.76 at midday.
The company initially set a price range of US$20 to US$22 a share last week before increasing the share price due to strong investor demand during the company’s virtual road show meetings with investors.
Nuvei will get US$625-million in gross proceeds from the offering of 26.9-million shares, while one of its largest shareholders, Quebec private equity firm Novacap, is selling US$75-million worth of its stock.
Investors who buy in will get a tiny voting interest in the company. Nuvei’s three existing shareholders – chief executive officer Philip Fayer, Novacap and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec – will have more than 90 per cent voting control of the company through their multiple voting shares, with 10 votes apiece after the offering.
However, according to the terms of the offering, if any of the three prior owners sell any of their stake, those shares would convert to subordinate stock. If any of the sellers' remaining multiple-voting shares fall to less than 5 per cent of that class of stock, the remaining holdings would become single-vote shares as well.
The offering was led by Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, BMO Nesbitt Burns and RBC Dominion Securities. The 14 underwriters on the deal stand to earn more than US$36-million in fees and also have the right to buy four million shares at the offering price.
Nuvei, which provides payment-processing technology for online and in-store transactions, began trading in a hot market for tech stocks, albeit one that has been volatile this month. Shares of legal-software company Dye & Durham Ltd. and online-learning-software provider Docebo Inc. have soared since their TSX IPOs in the past year and the S&P/TSX information technology index is up more than 33 per cent this year, led by Shopify Inc., Canada’s most valuable company.
Investor enthusiasm for tech stocks has prompted other domestic software companies to consider going public, including online-learning provider D2L Corp. of Kitchener, Ont., and Montreal telemedicine startup Dialogue Technologies Inc. Both met with investment bankers recently to explore the option.
Nuvei, founded by Mr. Fayer in 2003, grew steadily to become one of Canada’s largest private financial-technology companies. The company has 765 employees and 50,000 merchant customers globally across a range of industries, including online retail, online gambling and financial services. Nuvei generated revenue of US$245.8-million in 2019 and posted a net loss of US$69.5-million.
Nuvei is looking to expand in part through acquisitions. Last summer, it nearly doubled its size with a US$872.5-million acquisition of London Stock Exchange-listed payments-services provider SafeCharge International Group Ltd. It’s also in the process of buying a Dutch company called Smart2Pay for about €221.5-million ($345-million).
Like many other digital technology companies, Nuvei has benefited from the impact of COVID-19, which has prompted people to spend more time and money online. “We believe the COVID-19 crisis will act as a catalyst in further accelerating mobile commerce and e-commerce transactions as consumers adapt to a ‘new normal’ (including the decline in use of cash) and as merchants shift to contactless and mobile payments to ensure business continuity,” the company said in its prospectus.
