Ian McGugan and The Globe and Mail staff

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: Stocks rallied after Nvidia, a leading manufacturer of AI-related computer chips forecast a 233-per-cent growth in revenue in its current quarter, above market expectations of a 208-per-cent rise. Nvidia revealed its forecast after markets closed on Wednesday; the following morning, the company’s stock accounted for over a quarter of all trading in S&P 500 stocks.

Also: Loblaw Cos. Ltd announced fourth-quarter revenue of $14.5-billion, an increase of 3.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. The company said consumers feeling the pressure from rising food costs were flocking to its discount brands and private labels. And former TC Energy chief executive officer Russ Girling was announced as chairman at Suncor Energy.

1Stocks are roaring! Even the long-depressed Japanese stock market hit a record high this week. When was its previous record set?
a. 1989
b. 1994
c. 1999
d. 2007

a. 1989. The Nikkei 225 index of the biggest Japanese companies has rallied strongly in recent months and has finally surpassed the record it set 34 years ago at the height of the country’s stock market bubble.

2Talking about euphoria, chip maker Nvidia sent stocks flying this week when it beat earnings expectations for the fourth quarter by a couple of billion bucks. What does Goldman Sachs call Nvidia?
a. “The most overvalued stock in our universe”
b. “The most important stock on planet Earth”
c. “The most underappreciated stock in the world”
d. “The poster child for AI euphoria”

b. “The most important stock on planet Earth.” Nvidia is now worth roughly as much as all the Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange combined.

3Should a company be responsible when its chatbot hallucinates? A court in British Columbia says it should. The court has ordered which of the following companies to pay up for misleading information that its chatbot provided to a customer?
a. IBM
b. Microsoft
c. Air Canada
d. Bank of Montreal

c. Air Canada. A small claims court in British Columbia ordered Air Canada to give a partial refund to a grieving passenger who had received inaccurate information from the airline’s chatbot about the company’s policy on bereavement travel.

4David and Gary Berman, the father-and-son duo who run Tricon Residential, will receive roughly how much from the sale of their Toronto-based real estate company?
a. US$50-million
b. US$100-million
c. US$150-million
d. US$200-million

b. US$100-million. The Bermans will receive a combined US$96-million, plus potential severance pay, if Blackstone Inc.’s proposed takeover of Tricon is completed.

5What has happened to wireless phone bills over the past five years – at least, according to Statistics Canada?
a. They have doubled
b. They have gone up in line with inflation
c. They have barely budged
d. They have fallen by half

d. They have fallen by half. Yep, we’re not convinced either. Among other issues, Statscan measures the prices that wireless companies advertise on their websites. It does not measure what Canadians actually spend on their cellphone plans.

6What have Wall Street giants such as JPMorgan, State Street and Pimco done in recent days?
a. They have pulled out of a climate action group
b. They have endorsed Joe Biden for president
c. They have argued for allowing more highly skilled immigrants into the U.S.
d. They have suggested the U.S. Federal Reserve start chopping interest rates

a. They have pulled out of a climate action group. The financial giants pulled out of a group called Climate Action 100+, an international coalition of money managers that was pushing big companies to address climate issues. Political attacks on “woke” capitalism contributed to the decisions. So did legal risks.

7What was the average income of a farm family in Canada in 2023, according to a new report?
a. About $80,000
b. About $120,000
c. About $240,000
d. About $320,000

c. About $240,000. According to a federal government report, average farm family income rose 11 per cent in 2023 to $239,000.

8Elon Musk said this week that the first human patient implanted with a brain chip from Mr. Musk’s Neuralink venture appears to have recovered and is now able to:
a. Control a computer mouse using their thoughts
b. Walk
c. Receive information directly from Neuralink
d. Control a prosthetic arm using their thoughts

a. Control a computer mouse using their thoughts. Neuralink successfully implanted a chip on its first human patient in January.

9Canadian inflation surprised markets this week by falling to 2.9 per cent in January. What is the Bank of Canada’s target for inflation?
a. Zero
b. 2 per cent
c. Under 3 per cent
d. 1 to 3 per cent

d. 1 to 3 per cent. The central bank aims for 1 to 3 per cent inflation so the latest reading offers tentative hope that Canada’s inflationary surge is finally fading back to target.

10Citigroup’s profit fell almost 40 per cent in 2023. How much will chief executive officer Jane Fraser earn for the year?
a. US$5-million
b. US$12-million
c. US$21-million
d. US$26-million

d. US$26-million. The Citi board said this week it was boosting Ms. Fraser’s pay by 6 per cent and lauded her for announcing “the most consequential set of changes” to the bank since the 2008 financial crisis.

11Loblaw, Canada’s largest grocer, said this week it will spend more than $2-billion to:
a. Offer rebates to hard-pressed consumers
b. Build new discount stores and pharmacy clinics
c. Convert its truck fleet to electric vehicles
d. Expand its home delivery system

b. Build new discount stores and pharmacy clinics. Loblaw plans to add more than 40 new discount stores and 140 new pharmacy care clinics.

12What has a House of Commons committee threatened to do with some private-sector contractors in the ArriveCan scandal?
a. Sue them for negligence
b. Seize their internal accounts
c. Arrest them if they don’t agree to appear before the committee
d. Grant them immunity from prosecution if they testify

c. Arrest them. The motion to issue a summons for GCStrategies partners Kristian Firth and Darren Anthony ultimately passed after extensive debate. The pair, who could be arrested by the sergeant-at-arms if they refuse, defied an earlier summons, citing mental-health concerns.

