Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: Stocks rallied after Nvidia, a leading manufacturer of AI-related computer chips forecast a 233-per-cent growth in revenue in its current quarter, above market expectations of a 208-per-cent rise. Nvidia revealed its forecast after markets closed on Wednesday; the following morning, the company’s stock accounted for over a quarter of all trading in S&P 500 stocks.

Also: Loblaw Cos. Ltd announced fourth-quarter revenue of $14.5-billion, an increase of 3.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. The company said consumers feeling the pressure from rising food costs were flocking to its discount brands and private labels. And former TC Energy chief executive officer Russ Girling was announced as chairman at Suncor Energy.