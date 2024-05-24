Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: Nvidia Corp.’s net income rose more than sevenfold compared with a year earlier, jumping to US$14.88-billion in its first quarter from US$2.04-billion in 2023. The company makes chips used to support artificial intelligence and its profits have soared alongside interest in the nascent technology. In less flashy news, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said its total assets under management increased to $632-billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, as the fund added $46-billion of investment income and almost $16-billion of new contributions from Canadian workers. There was also big news that likely excited Taylor Swift.

Also: TD, Red Lobster and the Argentine President had rough weeks, for very different reasons.