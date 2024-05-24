Skip to main content
How much has Nvidia’s stock gone up this year? Take our business quiz for the week of May 24
Ian McGugan and The Globe and Mail staff

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: Nvidia Corp.’s net income rose more than sevenfold compared with a year earlier, jumping to US$14.88-billion in its first quarter from US$2.04-billion in 2023. The company makes chips used to support artificial intelligence and its profits have soared alongside interest in the nascent technology. In less flashy news, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said its total assets under management increased to $632-billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, as the fund added $46-billion of investment income and almost $16-billion of new contributions from Canadian workers. There was also big news that likely excited Taylor Swift.

Also: TD, Red Lobster and the Argentine President had rough weeks, for very different reasons.

1Almost two-thirds of Canadians feel that grocery inflation is getting worse, a new poll says. How much higher were grocery prices in April than a year earlier?
a. Less than 2 per cent
b. Between 2 and 5 per cent
c. Between 5 and 8 per cent
d. More than 8 per cent

a. Less than 2 per cent. Surprise! Food prices in April were a mere 1.4 per cent higher than a year ago, Statistics Canada says. The rapid slowdown in food inflation over the past year has helped pull down overall inflation, but most people still appear to be reeling from the big price increases of 2022 and early 2023, when grocery prices rose as fast as 11 per cent year-over-year.

2What is unusual about the boardroom battle at Gildan Activewear, the Montreal-based T-shirt maker?
a. Outside advisory firms are endorsing both sides
b. Outside advisory firms are endorsing the dissidents
c. Outside advisory firms are refusing to endorse either side
d. Outside advisory firms are calling for new parties to enter the fray

b. Outside advisory firms are endorsing the dissidents. Two prominent proxy advisory firms – Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services – are both recommending that investors back dissidents' demand that former Gildan chief executive Glenn Chamandy be reinstated. It is highly unusual for dissident shareholders to win such whole-hearted endorsements: Proxy advisers typically back incumbents or recommend compromise solutions.

3Wow! Superstar chip maker Nvidia burst past Wall Street forecasts when it reported financial results this week. How much has the company’s stock market value grown this year?
a. It’s up US$100-million
b. It’s up US$500-million
c. It’s up US$1-trillion
d. It’s up US$2-trillion

c. It’s up US$1-trillion. Nvidia’s stock price has doubled this year, increasing the business’s stock market value by more than US$1-trillion. Nvidia, which dominates the market for AI chips, has surged past Amazon and Alphabet to become the world’s third most valuable public company, trailing only Microsoft and Apple.

4What has Canada’s banking regulator told Toronto-Dominion Bank to do?
a. Shut down its Latin American operations
b. Replace some senior executives
c. Overhaul its risk controls
d. Set aside more money for U.S. fines

c. Overhaul its risk controls. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions spotted deficiencies in TD’s risk controls during a recent assessment, according to people familiar with the matter. In what TD says is an unrelated matter, the bank has set aside hundreds of millions of dollars to cover financial penalties it faces in the United States for weaknesses in its anti-money-laundering systems.

5Ivan Boesky died this week. What did the Wall Street financier do in the 1980s to become famous?
a. He declared that “greed is healthy”
b. He benefited from illegal insider trading
c. He helped a young U.S. attorney named Rudolph Giuliani
d. All the above

d. All the above. Mr. Boesky parlayed a US$700,000 inheritance into a fortune estimated at more than US$200-million, thanks in part to profits made on illegal insider trading tips. After he was caught, he agreed to co-operate with Mr. Giuliani and helped snare Michael Milken, the junk bond king.

6Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. this week. What was a contributing factor in its failure?
a. Its unlimited crab promotion
b. Its endless shrimp strategy
c. A drop in seafood consumption
d. Its move to serve only sustainable seafood

b. Its endless shrimp strategy. Red Lobster made endless shrimp a permanent menu item last year. The move swelled the chain's costs, which added to the company’s other problems, and resulted in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

7Argentine President Javier Milei set off a firestorm this week by attending a far-right rally in Spain where he:
a. Insulted Spanish football
b. Called Spain a “hell hole”
c. Said the Spanish prime minister’s wife was “corrupt”
d. Announced new tariffs against Spanish imports

c. Said she was “corrupt.” Spain promptly recalled its ambassador to Argentina after Mr. Milei's remarks about Begona Gomez, wife of Spain’s left-wing prime minister Pedro Sanchez.

8Which company did the U.S. Justice Department accuse this week of running an illegal monopoly?
a. Live Nation Entertainment
b. Spotify
c. The New York Stock Exchange
d. Apple

a. Live Nation Entertainment. The Justice Department says Live Nation, the parent of Ticketmaster, drives up ticket prices for live events by squelching competition. The government’s attempt to break up Live Nation is the latest move by the Biden administration to crack down on businesses that it argues have too much market power in the United States. In March, the U.S. government filed suit against Apple, saying the tech giant enjoys an effective monopoly in smartphones.

9Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which invests retirement savings on behalf of millions of Canadians, said this week it had achieved an 8-per-cent return over the past fiscal year. How does that compare to the return on a passive reference portfolio composed of 85 per cent global stocks and 15 per cent Canadian government bonds?
a. About the same
b. The CPPIB did slightly better
c. The CPPIB did far better
d. The CPPIB did significantly worse

d. The CPPIB did significantly worse. CPPIB’s returns were way behindway behind the 19.9 per cent achieved by the passive portfolio last year. But let’s be fair: Over the past 10 years, CPPIB’s returns have been nearly identical to that of the reference portfolio.

10Back in 1996, there were about 8,000 public companies in the United States. How many public companies are there today?
a. More than 12,000
b. About 10,000
c. About 8,000
d. About 4,000

d. About 4,000. About 4,300 to be precise, according to Renee Jones, a law professor at Boston College, who spoke at a regulatory event in Toronto this week. The dramatic fall in public companies may be one reason that at least some institutional investors seem to be losing interest in public markets.

11Why is Rogers Communications installing AI-enhanced cameras in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley?
a. To help spot forest fires
b. To help spot pipeline leaks
c. To monitor suspicious drone traffic
d. To assist self-driving trucks

a. To help spot forest fires. The cameras are part of an effort to deal with the impact of climate change. The province’s wildfire service and researchers at the University of British Columbia hope the program will help identify fires early, when they can be most easily extinguished.

12How much will the typical family with a variable rate mortgage see their monthly payment go up when they renew in coming years, according to a recent Bank of Canada analysis?
a. 40 per cent
b. 60 per cent
c. 80 per cent
d. 100 per cent

b. 60 per cent. The Bank of Canada’s Financial Stability Report warned earlier this month that households’ vulnerability to increased loan payments is one of the main risks to the stability of Canada's financial system.

