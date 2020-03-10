 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Nygard Group seeks creditor protection, plans restructuring after sexual assault allegations against founder

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Nygard Group of Companies is seeking protection from its creditors under the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act while it works to come up with a restructuring plan.

The company said in a statement that it has faced pressure from one of its lenders in the wake of a lawsuit in New York last month that brought forth new allegations of sexual assault against founder Peter Nygard. In response to the news, Nygard lost its biggest customer when U.S. department store chain Dillard’s announced that it was cancelling all orders from the Winnipeg-based apparel company and would refuse to accept deliveries. Canadian retailers Suzanne’s and Rogers Communications Inc.’s TSC (formerly The Shopping Channel) also suspended orders.

The statement did not name Dillard’s but said that after the loss of a “significant” customer, the lender “demanded immediate payment of its outstanding credit facility.” The lender then “refused to wait a few extra days” while a new credit line it had secured was finalized, “and instead took aggressive steps which threatened the existence of the Company,” the statement said, without specifying the identity of the lender or the steps taken.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Nygard filed a Notice of Intention to File a Proposal pursuant to the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, with the District of Ontario division of the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy Canada.

In February, The New York Times reported on sexual-assault allegations against Mr. Nygard, and included accounts from some women who said they had been promised money to make claims against Mr. Nygard. The promises came from people connected to U.S. hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon, the women told the Times. Mr. Bacon owns a property neighbouring Mr. Nygard in the Bahamas, and the two men have been engaged in a protracted and public battle over issues related to the property. In late February, after an FBI raid on its headquarters in Manhattan, the company announced that Mr. Nygard had stepped down as chief executive. Due to the lawsuit and the media coverage, “damage was certain to occur,” the company’s statement said on Tuesday.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The statement said that the company is not bankrupt. Nygard will work with a trustee who will oversee the process and help to develop a restructuring plan.

“A successful restructuring will ensure the long-term viability and continuing operations of the Company,” the statement said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies