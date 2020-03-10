Nygard Group seeks creditor protection, plans restructuring after sexual assault allegations against founder

Nygard Group of Companies is seeking protection from its creditors under the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act while it works to come up with a restructuring plan.
The company said in a statement that it has faced pressure from one of its lenders in the wake of a lawsuit in New York last month that brought forth new allegations of sexual assault against founder Peter Nygard. In response to the news, Nygard lost its biggest customer when U.S. department store chain Dillard’s announced that it was cancelling all orders from the Winnipeg-based apparel company and would refuse to accept deliveries. Canadian retailers Suzanne’s and Rogers Communications Inc.’s TSC (formerly The Shopping Channel) also suspended orders.
The statement did not name Dillard’s but said that after the loss of a “significant” customer, the lender “demanded immediate payment of its outstanding credit facility.” The lender then “refused to wait a few extra days” while a new credit line it had secured was finalized, “and instead took aggressive steps which threatened the existence of the Company,” the statement said, without specifying the identity of the lender or the steps taken.
On Tuesday, Nygard filed a Notice of Intention to File a Proposal pursuant to the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, with the District of Ontario division of the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy Canada.
In February, The New York Times reported on sexual-assault allegations against Mr. Nygard, and included accounts from some women who said they had been promised money to make claims against Mr. Nygard. The promises came from people connected to U.S. hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon, the women told the Times. Mr. Bacon owns a property neighbouring Mr. Nygard in the Bahamas, and the two men have been engaged in a protracted and public battle over issues related to the property. In late February, after an FBI raid on its headquarters in Manhattan, the company announced that Mr. Nygard had stepped down as chief executive. Due to the lawsuit and the media coverage, “damage was certain to occur,” the company’s statement said on Tuesday.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
The statement said that the company is not bankrupt. Nygard will work with a trustee who will oversee the process and help to develop a restructuring plan.
“A successful restructuring will ensure the long-term viability and continuing operations of the Company,” the statement said.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.