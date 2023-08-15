Open this photo in gallery: Carbon Engineering's direct air capture pilot plant is seen in an aerial view, in Squamish, B.C., on January 26, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY-N is buying Canadian clean-tech developer Carbon Engineering Ltd. for US$1.1-billion, a deal the Houston-based oil company said will accelerate development of plants that remove vast volumes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Houston-based Occidental subsidiary 1PointFive is employing Carbon Engineering’s technology at a direct-air-capture (DAC) facility it is building in West Texas, designed to remove one million tonnes a year of CO2. Last week, the partners were awarded U.S. federal funding to embark on their next project, a carbon-capture hub near Corpus Christi, Tex., that could eventually be 30 times the size of the first one.

Occidental’s acquisition of Squamish, B.C.-based Carbon Engineering represents the latest in a string of acquisitions of Canadian technology and cleantech companies by U.S. and other foreign players once they show their products and services can make the leap to commerciality. The two companies have been partners since 2019.

“We expect the acquisition of Carbon Engineering to deliver our shareholders value through an improved drive for technology innovation and accelerated DAC cost reductions,” Occidental chief executive officer Vicki Hollub said in a statement. “The technology partnership also adds new revenue streams in the form of technology licensing and royalties.”

Carbon Engineering was founded by Ottawa-raised physicist David Keith, who is a professor and faculty director at the University of Chicago, focusing on climate science. The company won early backing from well-known billionaires including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Canadian energy and sports financier Murray Edwards. Occidental’s Oxy Low-Carbon Ventures invested in the company. Other investors include Air Canada, Airbus SA, BHP Group, Chevron Corp. and Occidental, as well as Canadian billionaire Peter J. Thomson.

Daniel Friedmann, Carbon Engineering’s CEO, said the transaction represents an expansion of the company’s strategic relationship with Occidental. He said Occidental has committed to investing in its technology in Canada to accelerate deployment in the U.S. and around the world.

“This is an important step for our company – which includes approximately 150 employees – as it will enable us to accelerate our mission to lead the world in the large-scale removal of carbon dioxide from the air and help advance our shift to a sustainable, net zero society,” Mr. Friedmann said in a statement. “This transaction will dramatically enhance our ability to continue developing the technology through to widespread commercialization.”

Carbon Engineering’s concept, which is fine-tuned at its research and development facility in Squamish, differs from most other carbon-capture projects being considered in Canada and globally. Rather than stripping climate-warming greenhouse gases from refinery or a power-plant smokestacks, CE’s technology involves extracting ambient air with the aid of fans and isolating the CO2 in a chemical process so it can be injected deep into the ground or used as a feedstock for sustainable fuels.

This design allows direct-air-capture plants to be built just about anywhere there’s available land, ample renewable energy to run the gear and geology suited to trapping CO2.

The partners started construction on the first large-scale plant, called Stratos, last year. It is expected to cost at least US$1-billion. Airbus, ThrermoFisher Scientific, Shopify, Bank of Montreal and the NFL’s Houston Texans are among organizations that have purchased carbon removal credits.

Last week, they got a major boost, when the U.S. Dept. of Energy awarded US$1.2-billion for two DAC hubs. One is the 1PointFive plan at King Ranch in Kleberg County, Tex. The other is proposed for Louisiana by Swiss-based competitor Climeworks AG.

The 1PointFive project would remove up to 30 million tonnes of CO2 and its development cost has been pegged at US$30-billion.

Occidental said its payment to acquire Carbon Engineering will be made in three annual tranches, with the first upon closing of the deal later this year, subject to Canadian court reviews, and regulatory approvals in Canada and the United States.

Upon closing, Carbon Engineering would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxy Low Carbon Ventures. Occidental said Carbon Engineering’s employees will keep working on technology development, and the company will maintain its research and innovation facility in Squamish.