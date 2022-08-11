Ontario’s cannabis wholesaler is temporarily capping the number of products retailers can order and expanding its delivery window as it works through a backlog caused by a cyberattack on its logistics partner.

The Ontario Cannabis Store says in a letter to retailers obtained by The Canadian Press that shops will be limited to ordering no more than 30 packs of product.

The letter signed by OCS CEO David Lobo says the cap will avoid exacerbating the current backlog caused by an Aug. 5 attack on the parent company of the OCS’s third-party distribution centre, Domain Logistics.

The OCS pushed out a small number of orders last night, but to clear the backlog, it now says it will make deliveries seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Lobo says the OCS, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, noted in the letter it might have to move to a 24-hour delivery window until it has fully returned to standard operations.

Ontario cannabis stores worry the delays will cause them to lose sales and customers because their supplies are dwindling and shops have no choice but to purchase the product they sell from the OCS.

