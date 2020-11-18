Oil and gas industry has hopes for uptick in 2021

This has been the worst year on record for activity in Canada’s oil and gas drilling sector, but the industry is seeing reasons for optimism with the prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine and the reopening of the economy.
As countries went into lockdown and the world stayed home, collapsing oil prices and drastic cuts to capital spending resulted in the sector slashing thousands of jobs across Canada. The number of active oil and gas rigs in the country fell to 17 this summer, according to the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors (CAODC), a low not seen here since before the commercial discovery of oil.
This year’s job losses, billions of dollars in nixed investments and markedly slowed crude production heaped more challenges on a sector that has already experienced six years of prolonged downturn.
But CAODC president and chief executive Mark Scholz is determined to find a silver lining for 2021 – even if it is the fact the situation can hardly get any worse.
The association’s State of the Industry report, released Wednesday, projects sector jobs will grow by around 2,400 positions in 2021. That reflects an expected uptick in the number of drilling rigs next year, which it reckons will increase by 475.
That’s about a 15-per-cent recovery year-on-year. And while Mr. Scholz acknowledged it “isn’t a heck of a lot” when you’re climbing out from rock-bottom performance, he believes a slow recovery is on its way.
The natural gas sector is one reason for his optimism.
“We used to be in a basin where 75 to 80 per cent of our operations were focused on drilling for oil. It’s now 50/50 – and that has changed in a matter of eight months,” Mr. Scholz told The Globe and Mail Wednesday.
“I think with the bolstering of natural gas prices into 2021 we’ll see an additional pivot to more natural gas drilling, which is encouraging.”
In another good sign for the market, the differential in the price between Western Canadian heavy crude and U.S. oil is also tightening, plus there is noticeable movement on pipeline construction, he said.
Take, for example, progress on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, now owned by the federal government, along with construction of Coastal GasLink and Alberta’s NGTL pipeline.
Mr. Scholz is also hopeful that Keystone XL will come to pass, despite a pledge from U.S. president-elect Joe Biden that he would rip up the project’s presidential permit.
“There’s a ton of American jobs that are at play here. I think when it comes to the American recovery, they’re probably going to have a second look at campaign rhetoric and really focus on what’s the reality on the ground to get Americans back to work,” Mr. Scholz said.
“So there are a lot of things that are taking place that would give us some degree of optimism that we could be bullish in the medium and long term.”
Still, Mr. Scholz is cognizant of the short-term fragility plaguing the oil and gas market, which could derail the CAODC forecast.
If members of OPEC+ fail to agree to continued supply discipline when they meet at the end of the month, for example, that will spell bad news for the Canadian energy sector.
Similarly, delays in a vaccine program or failure to roll it out effectively will stunt global economic growth, which will further hamper energy sector recovery.
“Short term, there’s just a lot of unknowns right now in terms of how we get across that bridge,” he said.
As the world focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Mr. Scholz told CAODC members at a virtual event Wednesday afternoon that a strategic review of the industry will inform the evolution of Canada’s drilling sector.
“We know we must adapt, we know we have to change to a new reality, and our association is responding accordingly,” he said.
Still, he said Canadian oil and gas will be required “for decades to come.
”Provided factors such as the pandemic and supply and demand levels for oil and gas continue to improve, CAODC anticipates 2021 will lead to increased margins and modest cash flows for the first time since 2016/17.
