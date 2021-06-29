Oil and gas well cleanup can mean jobs boom for Alberta, group says

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Oil and gas well cleanup can mean jobs boom for Alberta, group says

Emma GraneyEnergy reporter
Calgary
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

As Canada moves to diversify its energy sector to drive down emissions and help meet climate change goals, critics say governments have largely ignored the question of how workers will switch from well-paying oil and gas jobs to working on emerging fuels and technologies.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Cleaning up more than 300,000 oil and gas wells scattered across Alberta will cost up to $70-billion, and the province will ensure industry pays its bill when the time comes, according to new analysis.

The Alberta Liabilities Disclosure Project (ALDP), which released the report on Tuesday, says the clean-up also presents a unique chance to create 10,000 industry-funded jobs, as Canada diversifies its energy sector to meet its target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. But a concrete plan is required to enable oil workers to transition to these new opportunities.

The ALDP is a collection of landowners, researchers, academics and environmental groups. It has long pressured regulators and government to address the growing problem of energy companies walking away from the environmental messes they are legally bound to clean up.

Story continues below advertisement

Report co-author Regan Boychuk likens the current situation in Alberta to a dine-and-dash by the oil and gas industry. To quash it, he says Alberta’s energy regulator must provide full and accurate estimates of the clean-up scale and cost, and gather enough financial securities from the oil sector to cover those costs. The report suggests the creation of a “reclamation trust” that could take over the wells of insolvent companies and use the revenue to cover remediation costs.

Trudeau promised a transition strategy for oil-and-gas workers, now it’s rarely mentioned

The Alberta Energy Regulator says the current liabilities are closer to $30-billion. It recently unveiled a new financial assessment system to determine who can get a licence to operate, and directed companies to spend a certain amount on environmental clean-up each year.

But Mr. Boychuk says the province must muster the political courage to enforce clean-up laws and make polluters pay – and that doing so would spark an employment boom. “With 300,000 wells to be cleaned up, there’s decades of work in every corner of the province,” Mr. Boychuk said.

“There’s an enormous opportunity for full employment in the energy sector. Regardless of how much we produce and how we meet our climate responsibilities winding things down, there’s always going to be enough work for riggers.”

The question, he says, is whether industry or taxpayers will foot the bill for clean-up and the workers to complete it.

The public purse has increasingly funded well clean-ups, including provincial government loans to Alberta’s Orphan Well Association (an industry-funded group tasked with remediating sites with no owner), and a billion-dollar well-reclamation program funded by Ottawa in 2020.

As Canada moves to diversify its energy sector to drive down emissions and help meet climate change goals, critics say governments have largely ignored the question of how workers will switch from well-paying oil and gas jobs to working on emerging fuels and technologies.

Story continues below advertisement

The Alberta government counters that its Jobs Now program will help train people to work in the province’s growing technology sector, and argues oil will continue to be a significant source of employment.

Analysis released this month by Clean Energy Canada presents another opportunity. It found that clean energy could create up to 208,700 new jobs by 2030 – vastly outpacing the 125,800 it projects will disappear from the fossil fuel sector.

However, executive director Merran Smith cautions that a smooth transition will require detailed energy worker transition action plans.

“I don’t think that any governments – federal or provincial – are really focusing on that worker transition piece,” she said in an interview.

A plan is key to building support for the energy transition, she said, to make sure Canadians “can see that workers and families aren’t being left unemployed and hung out to dry; that they are being supported.”

While many in the oil and gas sector point out there will be global demand for fossil fuels for decades to come, most acknowledge the global energy sector is indeed diversifying.

Story continues below advertisement

Kevin Krausert, himself a former oil rig worker, is chief executive and co-founder of Avatar Innovations in Calgary, which recently launched an industry-backed accelerator program. Run in partnership with the University of Calgary, participants from the energy sector create and de-risk new technologies that will play a key role in achieving net-zero targets.

The industry is already rich with the skills Canada needs to pursue low-emission solutions, he says – efficiency, adaptability, resilience, creative problem-solving.

“Even in a $100-oil scenario, jobs don’t come back like they have in the past, and to somehow suggest we’re just going to retrain everyone to be a software developer is ridiculous,” he says.

“We need to take their skills ... and apply them to the emerging technologies that are going to be required in a net-zero future.”

One of Avatar’s partners is Suncor Energy Inc. Martha Hall Findlay, the company’s chief sustainability officer, doubts the energy transition will result in a wholesale evaporation of jobs. After all, she says, an awful lot of transitions to cleaner technology in the oil sands have already taken place, and “people are still very, very much employed.”

Whatever happens, she says collaboration is key.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not a big fan of, ‘Let’s just throw a bunch of money at this.’ Let’s be really smart about it,” she says. “When you have academic institutions or training institutions and governments and private industry all saying, ‘Hey, we need to get from here to there,’ it’s incredibly powerful.”

Non-profit Iron & Earth – formed by, and for, oil and gas workers with the energy transition in mind – is already running upskilling programs and to help people figure out their next steps. It will soon release a new career portal with a mentor program, too, with an easy-to-navigate system for oil and gas workers to figure out how their skills are transferable and what else they can do.

“It’s really empowering for fossil fuel industry workers to be seeing that although there have been job losses in the industry, that there are opportunities growing in the renewable energy sector,” says executive director Luisa Da Silva.

“People just feel like they’re going to be left behind. We’re trying to bridge that.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies