Oil prices broke through US$100 early Thursday morning shortly after President Vladimir Putin declared a military operation against Ukraine.

Shortly before dawn European time, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 4.4 per cent, and rising fast, taking it to more than US$101 a barrel, a new 52-week high. American oil prices, measured by the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, were up by a similar amount, as were natural gas prices.

Gold was also surging in the flight to safety and it is almost certain that equities will go in the opposite direction, and perhaps plunge, when the markets open. On Thursday, U.S. equity futures were down about 2 per cent and European futures down by about 3 per cent.

Oil prices are now up more than 50 per cent in a year. The last time oil was over US$100 was in 2014. Some analysts say that oil could go to US$120, even higher, if a wider war leads to oil delivery constraints through pipeline damage or sanctions and counter sanctions. Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer.

The rise in energy and gold prices came after Mr. Putin said Russia would conduct a “special military operation” to “protect” the Donbas region in Eastern Ukraine, adding that Russia does not plan to occupy Ukraine. A short time later, explosions could be heard in Kyiv, Odessa and several other Ukrainian cities.

But the extent of the military assault, including the damage inflicted on crucial infrastructure, was unknown early Thursday, suggesting that markets will be highly volatile Thursday and Friday as investors scramble to judge the severity and geographic extent of the conflict to come.

Rising oil prices will worry governments and central banks by stoking already high inflation.

Goldman Sachs said that a US$10 a barrel increase in oil boosts U.S. headline inflation by 20 basis points (100 basis points equals 1 percentage point).

If oil prices keep rising, the United States may be tempted to release oil from its strategic reserves to try to bring down prices or at least slow their rise.

