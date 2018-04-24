Oil is still gold for Quebec investors

The prospectus that Kinder Morgan Canada issued last year when it raised $1.75-billion in an initial public offering included a litany of risk factors that made the disclaimers on those U.S. pharmaceutical commercials sound like nothing to worry about.

“The ability to commence and complete construction on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project [TMX] … may be inhibited, delayed or stopped by a variety of factors,” the prospectus said in listing the countless obstacles the proposed pipeline faced. “Public opinion may be influenced by certain media and special interest groups’ negative portrayal of the industry in which the business operates as well as their opposition to development projects” such as TMX.

The warnings did not deter investors from gobbling up Kinder Morgan Canada’s shares. One investor in particular seemed especially peckish. The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired 10.2 million Kinder Morgan Canada shares, making it the biggest shareholder of the Canadian unit after its U.S.-based parent, with about 8 per cent of the public float. Its shares were worth about $174-million at Dec. 31, the Caisse disclosed last week, although it did not reveal whether its has sold any of the stock since year-end.

Story continues below advertisement

The disclosure by Quebec’s public pension fund manager, made in an annual listing of its holdings, provoked condemnation from environmental groups in the province and seemed to stand in contradiction to Quebeckers’ antipathy toward pipelines.

“It’s hard to explain how the Caisse could stick its finger in that hornet’s nest considering the publicity around [pipelines] in Quebec,” Greenpeace spokesman Patrick Bonin told Le Devoir. “It’s completely opposite of the policy the Caisse adopted only a few months ago.”

Indeed, the Caisse’s investment in Kinder Morgan Canada shares preceded its October adoption of a new policy that integrates stricter environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors among the criteria used to guide investment decisions. The policy aims to lower the carbon footprint of each dollar invested by the $298-billion Caisse by 25 per cent by 2025.

“The world is changing, frankly, faster than most people expected,” Caisse chief executive officer Michael Sabia said in unveiling the new policy. “We need to change the way we make investment decisions.”

The Caisse last week deflected criticism about the Kinder Morgan Canada holding by pointing to the new policy, which was not yet in place at the time of the pipeline company’s share offering. But it is unclear whether the new ESG criteria would have prevented it from making the purchase. The Caisse wasn’t offering any clues.

But far from the total ban on fossil fuel-related investments that many Caisse critics had been seeking, the new policy is an attempt to balance the investment opportunities the oil and gas sector continues to present against the risk of being exposed to an industry that is under siege from governments promising to tackle climate change.

“There are going to be stranded assets associated with climate change,” Mr. Sabia insisted in October. “We don’t want to get caught in those stranded assets.“

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The key for investors is knowing when to bail. For the Caisse, and the Mouvement Desjardins credit union giant, that time has apparently not yet come.

After last year lending $145-million to Kinder Morgan to help it finance the Trans Mountain expansion, Desjardins issued a moratorium on pipeline lending, which it subsequently lifted after adopting new ESG criteria to guide its decisions. The move has failed to satisfy many of the individually constituted caisses populaires that belong to the financial co-operative. Le Devoir reported last week that at least 16 individual caisses have adopted resolutions demanding the institution withdraw its Kinder Morgan loan. Head office took it under advisement.

If the Caisse and Desjardins are still investing in oil and gas despite the pressure they face in their home province, where the non-renewable energy sector is widely depicted as a social and environmental scourge, it’s hardly surprising Canada’s big banks are unwilling to abandon an industry that has been the country’s biggest source of business investment in recent years.

Unlike a few foreign financial institutions that have vowed to exit oil and gas lending – in part because it accounts for a small part of their business – Canada’s banks still depend on it.

That did not stop U.S. billionaire Michael Bloomberg from telling them to get with the program on a visit to Canada last week to push the recommendations of his Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. He called Canadian banks’ heavy involvement in the oil and gas sector “irrational” because, he said, the risks of lending to the industry are not properly reflected in the pricing of fossil fuels. And he blamed the banks for “undermining the country’s leadership on climate change.”

The problem with such sweeping affirmations is that they cross the line from objective risk assessment into preaching, which is why Mr. Bloomberg (and co-climate activist Bank of England Governor Mark Carney) are engaging as much in politics as economics in making them.

Story continues below advertisement

As the Caisse and Desjardins show, however, preaching is easier than practising.