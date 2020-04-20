Oil prices plunge into negative territory on fears of supply glut, sinking demand

The spot price for West Texas Intermediate plunged deep into negative pricing Monday, closing at minus US$37.63 over fears of rapidly filling storage and sinking demand.
Global demand destruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a supply glut that has crude lapping the top of storage tanks means futures traders are finding very few buyers for their soon-to-expire May contracts, throwing into doubt who will take actual delivery of barrels.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Jackie Forrest, the senior director of research at Calgary-based ARC Energy Research Institute, told The Globe and Mail.
When a futures contract expires, traders must decide whether to take delivery or roll their positions into an upcoming contract. Usually the process is relatively uncomplicated, but the May contract’s decline reflects worries that too much supply could hit the markets, with shipments out of OPEC nations like Saudi Arabia booked in March set to cause a glut.
A production cut of 9.7 million barrels per day agreed to at a recent Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting won’t take effect until May - too late to avoid a massive storage glut on the North American market.
“Storage is getting full everywhere and that’s why we’re seeing the front end collapse. There’s no place to put it," said Martin Pelletier, portfolio manager at Trivest Wealth Counsel in Calgary.
Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, told Reuters the May delivery could prove to be one of the worst in history.
"Nobody wants or is in need of oil right now,” he said.
Available storage space is dropping fast at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub, where physical delivery of U.S. oil barrels bought in the futures market takes place. Four weeks ago, the storage hub was half full - now it is 69% full, according to U.S. Energy Department data. Cushing is a key hub for Canada because a lack of coastal access means the bulk of crude ends up there.
Canada does not publicly release storage capacity information, but producers here have already reduced production levels as cars remain in driveways and planes on the ground.
Calgary-based Husky, for example, has cut production across its integrated corridor business by more than 80,000 barrels per day. On Monday the company announced it would reduce capital expenditures by $700 million, adding to the $1 billion in spending cuts it had already made since March.
Also on Monday, Crescent Point Energy Corp. announced it will cut capital spending by another $75 million, in addition to the $400 million in cuts announced last month. It has also shut in 70 per cent of production due to weak oil prices.
Last week, Houston-based ConocoPhillips Co. announced it would reduce production by May at its Surmont thermal oilsands project in northern Alberta by 100,000 bpd to 35,000 bpd because of low prices. Earlier, Suncor Energy Inc. said it would reduce production at its two-train Fort Hills oilsands mining project to one train, resulting in a production cut of about 70,000 bpd.
Many analysts are projecting that Canadian production could fall by more than one million barrels per day if prices remained depressed in the face of global production.
Ms. Forrest looked at the price as a signal to the market that storage is filling, and expects more companies to move on cutting production even further.
“We have seen shut ins, but not the extent that we need to fix it,” she said.
“If there’s no place to put the crude, refiners kind of have to say, ‘Okay, well, I’m not taking it. And if I am going to take it, you have to pay me to take it, because there’s a cost and I don’t know what I’m going to do with it.’”
- With files from Reuters, The Canadian Press
