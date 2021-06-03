‘Old-school’ local doughnut shop opens in Montreal – with prices to match

Open this photo in gallery Co-owner John Giannarakis in the storefront window at Bernie Beigne, a new donut shop in Montreal, Quebec, June 3, 2021. Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

John Giannarakis lends a hand hanging freshly glazed doughnuts in the storefront window of Bernie Beigne, the new Montreal doughnut shop he co-owns with his chef son Dean Giannarakis, and George Giannopoulos. The store opened three months ago as an “old-school” local doughnut shop – with prices to match. Keeping things affordable was important to the group, and doughnuts run from $1.50 for a basic glazed to $3.00 for deluxe jumbo-sized apple fritters. Open only from Wednesday to Sunday, the shop typically sells between 2,000 and 3,500 doughnuts daily. In the three months since launch, the team has had to hire early morning bakers to keep up with demand. Any leftovers are given to the neighbourhood’s Mile End Community Mission. “This is the light at the end of the tunnel,” says Dean Giannarakis, who aims to create comfort food and “put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

Co-owner and chef Dean Giannarakis makes doughnuts.

'This is the light at the end of the tunnel,' says Dean Giannarakis, who aims to create comfort food and 'put a smile on everyone's faces.'

The team has had to hire early morning bakers to keep up with demand.

Doughnuts run from $1.50 for a basic glazed to $3.00 for deluxe jumbo-sized apple fritters.

Cinnamon toast crunch donuts are placed in the display window.

The shop typically sells between 2,000 and 3,500 doughnuts daily.

