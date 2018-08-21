OMERS buys pipeline stake for $1.4-billion

One of Canada’s largest pension funds is paying US$1.4-billion for a 50-per-cent interest in a pipeline that moves oil from the Permian region of Texas, where tight transport capacity has pressured producers’ returns.

Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) is buying the stake in the BridgeTex pipeline from Plains All-American Pipeline LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP, both of which will remain as partners.

BridgeTex moves up to 400,000 barrels a day of oil to the Houston and Texas City refining areas from Colorado City in the western part of the state, site of some of the busiest drilling in North America. The pipeline is being expanded by 40,000 barrels a day in a project expected to be completed early next year.

The deal adds to the $17-billion in global assets that are under the umbrella of OMERS’s infrastructure arm. It follows the pension fund’s acquisitions of U.S. wind-power company Leeward Renewable Energy LLC in March and a 24-per-cent interest in Puget Holdings LLC, owner of Washington State utility Puget Sound Energy, earlier this month.

Under the deal, OMERS is buying 30 per cent from Plains and the remainder of the stake from Magellan. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.