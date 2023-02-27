Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, or OMERS, reported $4.9-billion in investment gains in 2022, a 4.2-per-cent return that boosted the plan’s assets even in an investing environment that the pension fund’s leaders described as “exceptionally challenging.”

The return OMERS reported fell short of an internal benchmark of 7.2 per cent that was set at the end of 2021, when market conditions looked more favourable. But it compares favourably with widespread investment losses across the sector after stock and bond prices plunged in the first half of last year.

Last week, Quebec-based pension giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec reported a 5.6-per-cent loss in 2022. And on average, Canadian defined pension plans performed much worse, with an average annual loss of 10.3 per cent, as measured by a typical mix of publicly held stocks and bonds tracked by Royal Bank of Canada’s RBC I&TS All Plan Universe.

The varying returns of pension funds are not always directly comparable as they are driven by differences in their portfolios and the makeup of their members and pension beneficiaries.

Over 10 years, OMERS has averaged returns of 7.5 per cent, after expenses, which beat its multi-year benchmark of 7.4 per cent.

OMERS had assets of $124.2-billion as of Dec. 31, up from $119.5-billion at the end of June.

“In a difficult environment, our portfolio and the team behind it have performed very well,” said OMERS chief executive officer Blake Hutcheson, in a prepared statement.

High inflation, rapidly rising interest rates and the continuing fallout from the war in Ukraine as well as the COVID-19 pandemic combined to drive sharp declines in global stock and bond markets last year. Though OMERS suffered losses in its equity and bond portfolios, which fell 5.4 per cent for the year, they were offset by returns from its investments in private assets, which include infrastructure, real estate and private equity.

The pension fund manager’s strategy of favouring higher-yielding, short-term credit over long-term bonds also paid of as interest rates jumped higher.

Private equity investments returned 13.7 per cent, ahead of a benchmark of 11.2 per cent. Total investments in private equity increased to $23.2-billion in 2022, partly because of acquisitions, and the companies OMERS invests in through the portfolio broadly held their valuations during the year.

Infrastructure investments gained 12.5 per cent, beating a 7.7-per-cent benchmark. Investments in the portfolio also increased to $26.3-billion.

Real estate investments gained 13.6 per cent, topping a 7.1-per-cent benchmark. The pension fund manager’s real estate subsidiary, Oxford Properties Group, will get new leadership on April 1 when new hire Daniel Fournier takes over as executive chair, replacing departing president Michael Turner.

“Our significant allocations to private investments and focus on short-term credit over long-term bonds protected OMERS from the worst period of market losses incurred by investors since the 2008 global financial crisis,” said chief financial officer Jonathan Simmons, in a statement.

Despite the solid performance of its investments, OMERS’s pension deficit increased slightly. Its funded ratio dipped 2-per-cent lower to 95 per cent as high price inflation increased the value of pensions that retired members receive by 6 per cent.