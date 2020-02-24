OMERS posts 11.9% return in 2019, passing $100-billion mark in assets

The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System posted an 11.9 per cent return in 2019, passing the $100-billion mark in assets for the first time.
The results were helped by a 20.3 per cent return in the plan’s public equities portfolio, where OMERS holds stocks listed on major exchanges. In 2018, when the plan returned just 2.3 per cent overall, public equities plunged 8.3 per cent in a rocky year for stocks.
The benchmark return for the entire portfolio, based on its asset mix, was 7.5 per cent. The benchmark return is the return on a group of stocks, bonds and other securities that’s used to evaluate whether a money manager is doing better than the average market performance.
OMERS’ real estate portfolio posted an 8.3 per cent return in 2019, a contrast with the weaker return unveiled last week by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. The Caisse failed to beat its investment benchmark in 2019 as its real-estate arm Ivanhoé Cambridge, impeded by the “weak performance” of its Canadian shopping centres, recorded a negative 2.7-per-cent return.
All OMERS asset classes generated positive returns, but private equity, infrastructure, and real estate - asset classes that OMERS has been shifting toward - produced 2019 lower returns than in the past year. Private equity produced a 4.6 per cent return in 2019, versus 13.5 per cent the prior year.
Last week, OMERS announced Michael Graham as the new head of its private-equity portfolio, taking over from Mark Redman. Mr. Redman plans to leave at the end of March after 11 years at OMERS.
Over the past five years, OMERS has earned $9.8-billion of net investment income over the amount required to fund pension obligations, CEO Michael Latimer said in a statement. OMERS has posted net returns - which are gross returns, minus expenses -- of 8.5 per cent over both the past three- and five-year periods, and 8.2 per cent over the past 10.
OMERS closed the year with $109-billion in assets and a seventh consecutive year of improving its funding on a “smoothed” basis, which evens out bumpy market results by gradually incorporating them into the model. The funding ratio - assets compared to plan liabilities - closed 2019 at 97 per cent.
Founded in 1962, OMERS serves 1,000 employers in Ontario and has more than 500,000 active and retired members.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.