The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) said it recorded a 15.7 per cent return in 2021, easily topping a benchmark of 6.6 per cent.

The return, net of expenses, produced $16.4 billion of net investment income and pushed OMERS’ assets to $121 billion at Dec. 31.

OMERS’ 10-year average net return is 8.0 per cent, and the plan’s funded status has risen from 86 per cent in 2012 to 97 per cent today, the plan said Monday. Funding status compares a plan’s assets to its liabilities, or the estimate of future benefits to be paid to members.

The numbers contrast with a 2.7-per-cent loss OMERS posted in 2020, which was below both its benchmark return of 6.9 per cent and the results of other large Canadian public pension plans. Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan posted returns in calendar 2020 ranging from 7.7 per cent to 11.4 per cent, while Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCO) returned 2.5 per cent. (Other major plans report on a different fiscal year.)

In 2020, OMERS marked down the value of real estate and private equity holdings particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Vue Entertainment, a British-based 225-theatre chain that OMERS and AIMCO acquired in 2013 for $1.5-billion. OMERS’s real estate investments posted an 11.4-per-cent loss in 2020, while the value of its private equity holdings declined by 8.4 per cent.

OMERS said its 2020 performance also suffered from being heavily invested in dividend-paying oil and gas and financial-services stocks and underweight in technology.

In 2021, by contrast, OMERS Chief Executive Officer Blake Hutcheson said the pension plan exceeded its benchmarks across all segments of its portfolio.

“We were very focused, after a difficult first half of 2020, on getting behind the right strategies, the right people, not getting distracted and just seeing through this period,” he said in an interview Monday. “And I think our returns are a testimony to that strength, that resolve and that discipline ... We don’t ever measure our returns on one year, not a difficult one or a terrific one.”

Public equities - stocks traded on major exchanges - returned 20.7 per cent, reflecting a strong year in global markets. The public investments segment, which includes the public equities, bonds and cash, returned 14.6 per cent, versus a 5.8 per cent benchmark.

Private Equity returned 25.8 per cent, versus a benchmark of 8.0 per cent, OMERS said it recorded higher valuations across its portfolio as its businesses increased earnings both organically and through acquisitions.

Real estate assets earned a 15.9 per cent return, versus a benchmark of 6.1 per cent. OMERS said its real-estate business, Oxford Properties, increased its allocation to industrial real estate assets as demand grew for warehousing and logistics spaces from the strength of e-commerce during the pandemic. It also increased investments in life sciences real estate as it moved away from retail real estate and office buildings.

OMERS’ Infrastructure division earned 10.7 per cent in 2021, versus a benchmark of 7.9 per cent.

A number of the writedowns in 2020 were reversed in 2021 as the businesses increased their profitability, OMERS chief financial officer Jonathan Simmons said Monday.

While OMERS was able to report what Mr. Hutcheson called “exceptional returns,” it has not been able to quiet unions whose members are part of the OMERS plan.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario, which called for an independent review of OMERS last year, renewed that demand Friday in advance of the OMERS results. CUPE Ontario represents 125,000 of 289,000 OMERS plan members – just under half of OMERS active membership.

And Mike Major, executive director of the City of Toronto Administrative, Professional, Supervisory Association Inc. (COTAPSA) , a union of Toronto municipal employees, sent a letter to OMERS leadership last week with a series of questions about the pensions’ costs, investments and funding that he said he’d like to see answered as OMERS presents its 2021 results in stakeholder meetings.

“Our meeting ... should not be used by OMERS management and directors to congratulate themselves for a year of decent investment performance without acknowledging and explaining offsetting challenges,” Mr. Major wrote.

In May 2021, OMERS said a special outside review was “not warranted.” In a statement, George Cooke, the chair of the board of directors of OMERS Administration Corp., said the board, which is nominated by the employer and employee sponsors of the plan, “continually and thoroughly reviews investment performance, independent of management, utilizing external experts where appropriate.”

“Following the 2020 results specifically, we undertook a thoughtful look at our investment strategy and past decisions with an open mind,” Mr. Cooke said in the statement. “We are confident in our strong new leadership team and have concluded that our current investment strategy is appropriate.”

Mr. Hutcheson reaffirmed that in Monday’s interview, noting the OMERS board, which includes two members designated by CUPE, has set strategy. “We use outside consultants and our board, our chair has been very clear that there will be no review ... that has been a consistent refrain.”

