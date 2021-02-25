 Skip to main content
OMERS posts 2.7% loss on investments in 2020, first negative returns since 2008 financial crisis

Andrew Willis
'We are not pleased with this result and are making the appropriate changes to better position our platform for the future,' OMERS CEO Blake Hutcheson says.

Pension plan OMERS turned in a 2.7-per-cent loss on its investments in 2020 as the pandemic weighed down returns from holdings in shopping malls, a theatre chain and other consumer-facing businesses.

Toronto-based OMERS saw its assets decline by $3-billion last year to $105-billion, its first negative returns since the 2008 global financial crisis. OMERS fell well short of its investment benchmark, which rose 6.9 per cent.

“The effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted our portfolio in 2020,” said chief executive officer Blake Hutcheson, who took the top job in June. “We are not pleased with this result and are making the appropriate changes to better position our platform for the future.”

OMERS, one of Canada’s largest pension fund managers, said its investments underperformed benchmarks in three areas. More than half of its losses came from marking down the value of real estate and private-equity holdings such as Vue Entertainment, a Britain-based 225-theatre chain that OMERS and the Alberta Investment Management Corp. acquired in 2013 for $1.5-billion. OMERS’s real estate investments posted an 11.4-per-cent loss last year, while the value of its private-equity holdings declined by 8.4 per cent.

OMERS said its performance also suffered from being heavily invested in dividend-paying oil and gas and financial-services stocks and underweight technology plays last year, which accounted for 20 per cent of its shortfall compared with its benchmark. Its stock holdings posted a 1.5-per-cent return last year, compared with a 20.3-per-cent return in 2019.

The fund manager also underperformed due to currency-hedging strategies it put in place in March and April to protect the liquidity of the portfolio. Looking ahead, Mr. Hutcheson said OMERS plans to include more “new economy stocks” in its portfolios to complement its holdings of dividend-paying stocks and increase investments in high-quality infrastructure, private equity and real estate.

“In any year, regardless of result, we would evolve our approach to adapt to current realities. Given the disruptions we experienced this year, we have made a number of important adjustments that lend additional strength to our approach,” Mr. Hutcheson said.

He said OMERS’s long-term performance remains strong, as the fund manager averaged annual returns of 8.2 per cent over the 10-year period before 2020. “We are a long-term investor with a strong team and strategy, and this single year will not define us.“

OMERS, the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, invests on behalf of more than 500,000 public servants, including police officers and firefighters.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

