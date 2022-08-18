“Against this backdrop, our investment teams and strategy have been extremely effective in protecting the value of our members’ portfolio, by any objective measure,” Blake Hutcheson, OMERS CEO, said in a statement accompanying the results.Fernando Morales

The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) said it posted a loss of 0.4 per cent, or about $500-million, in the first six months of 2022 despite the turmoil in stock and bond markets.

Royal Bank of Canada’s RBC I&TS All Plan Universe saw defined benefit pension plan assets – as measured by a typical mix of publicly held stocks and bonds – shrink 14.7 per cent over that period.

“Against this backdrop, our investment teams and strategy have been extremely effective in protecting the value of our members’ portfolio, by any objective measure,” Blake Hutcheson, OMERS CEO, said in a statement accompanying the results.

OMERS is the third of three major Canadian pension plans with Dec. 31 fiscal years to report half-year returns in 2022. On Monday, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan reported a 1.2-per-cent return for the six months ended June 30. Wednesday, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec posted a 7.9-per-cent loss.

OMERS, like the other members of the “Maple Eight” large Canadian pension plans, owns more than stocks and bonds; it has moved into infrastructure, real estate and other private assets.

The funds’ varying returns for the first half of 2022 were driven by differences in their portfolios.

The Caisse had 75 per cent of its assets in equities and fixed income at June 30. By contrast, OMERS had about half of its portfolio in public equities, bonds and credit investments at June 30. Teachers had a little less than half of its assets in equities and fixed income, with roughly 20 per cent of its portfolio in what it calls “inflation sensitive” assets, designed to perform better in inflationary environments.

“Our significant allocations to private investments, the strategic decisions to favour quality over growth stocks, and short-term credit over long-term bonds, protected OMERS from the worst six month period of market losses incurred by investors in more than 50 years,” Jonathan Simmons, OMERS chief financial and strategy officer, said in a statement. “Infrastructure, real estate, and private equity all generated positive investment returns that largely offset the negative performance of public equities and credit investments.”

OMERS said public equities – stocks traded on exchanges – lost 13.2 per cent, but the private-equity division returned 7.7 per cent. Together, the two make up about 40 per cent of the OMERS portfolio as of June 30.

Infrastructure returned 4.8 per cent, while real estate returned 9.9 per cent. Those two asset classes make up about one-third of the portfolio.

Bonds and credit investments – together, about a quarter of OMERS’s assets – lost 2.5 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

OMERS reported $119.5-billion in assets at June 30. The 10-year, annualized return through June 30 was 7.5 per cent.

OMERS has more than half a million members, municipal employees from communities across Ontario.

Among the five large pensions that report returns on a calendar-year basis, OMERS reported the highest 2021 return at 15.7 per cent. AIMCo’s 14.7-per-cent return ranked second.

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, with $419.8-billion in assets, posted a 13.5-per-cent return for 2021. The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, with $221-billion in assets, reported an 11.1-per-cent return for 2021. The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), with $114.2-billion in assets, recorded an 11.28-per-cent return on investments for 2021.

