OMERS Ventures signals renewed commitment to Canadian startups with launch of US$750-million fund

Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, one of the first Canadian institutional investors to invest heavily in domestic information technology startups following the 2008-09 financial crisis, is signaling a renewed commitment to this country’s innovation sector with the launch of a new venture capital fund.
The US$750-million venture fund will back early-stage technology companies in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. It is OMERS’ first transatlantic venture fund and the fifth fund launched since the creation of its venture investing arm, OMERS Ventures in 2011. It follows a period of transformation within the pension giant’s private capital group, including high turnover among its senior ranks and the addition of partners in offices in London and San Francisco.
OMERS is set to announce two investments in as-yet unidentified Canadian startups in the coming weeks. They will be the first new venture capital investments it has made in Canada - excluding follow-on investments in previously funded companies – in nearly two years.
Managing partner and head of ventures Damien Steel said one of the consequences of OMERS Ventures’ international expansion was that “we lost focus on Canada … through no fault of our own but by pushing the boundaries elsewhere.” He said he realized the fund had lost touch with the market last year when he began learning about venture deals in Canada that had closed “and knowing that our team didn’t get a look” beforehand.
“I can’t control whether we win a deal or not, but we can control that we get to see the deals," said Mr. Steel, a venture capitalist who joined OMERS Ventures in 2011. "That’s what I want to get back to. We want Canadian founders to think about us every time they’re raising money.”
OMERS’ commitment to the Canadian innovation sector has come into question since the departure of his predecessor, John Ruffolo at the end of 2018. Mr. Ruffolo, previously head of the technology, media and telecommunications practice with Deloitte, joined OMERS in 2011, tasked by then-CEO Michael Nobrega to help revitalize a Canadian information technology sector that had been hit hard by the 2008-09 recession and the decline of heavyweights Nortel Networks and BlackBerry. The timing was ideal, as a wave of young, Canadian technology entrepreneurs were starting to establish themselves internationally and attracting U.S. venture capital backing.
Mr. Ruffolo became a leading, vocal advocate for the sector and OMERS backed some of the biggest names to emerge from the Canadian tech scene, including Shopify, Hootsuite, Wave Financial and Wattpad. It managed to bring on outside investors, including several Canadian banks, Sun Life, Cisco and U.S. fund-of-funds investment firm Wafra into its second and third funds, which raised $260-million in 2015 and $300-million in 2017.
But Mr. Ruffolo left at the end of 2018 and was followed last year by two of his three Canadian managing partners, Jim Orlando and Sid Paquette, who left to oversee innovation investing for the Weston family’s Wittington Ventures and Royal Bank of Canada, respectively. OMERS’ private capital group was hit with a slew of other departures including global private equity head Mark Redman, who left in February. During the long period where OMERS didn’t make a new Canadian investment, other domestic venture capital firms, including Georgian Partners, iNovia Capital and Radical Ventures, launched large funds, while other institutional investors, including Power Corp. of Canada and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, expanded their funding of Canadian startups and scaleups.
Mr. Steel said “the market loves to talk about people who have left OMERS Ventures. I’m sick of hearing it.” He pointed out that he has rebuilt his nine-person investing team, adding partner Laura Lenz and venture partner Shawn Chance to lead deals in Canada along with veteran OMERS Ventures partner Brian Kobus. Another five partners, a mix of entrepreneurs and veteran investors that have joined in the past 18 months, will lead deals out of London and San Francisco along with Toronto-based Mr. Steel himself.
Mr. Steel said he anticipated OMERS Ventures would invest close to one-quarter of the fund in Canada – roughly US$180-million – 40 per cent in Europe and the balance in the U.S. Its trio of London-based partners had made several investments out of a €300-million OMERS Ventures fund launched last year. All new investments in Europe will now come from the new fund instead, Mr. Steel said.
In addition, the latest fund is also being solely funded by OMERS, unlike its 2015 and 2017 funds (its original $200-million fund in 2011 was self-funded). Mr. Steel said he had been in discussions with outside financial investors to back the fund but “when [the COVID-19 pandemic] hit…we put those discussions on hold," a decision he added was made out of consideration for backers to focus on their own businesses amid the economic uncertainty.
“We were in the process of looking at it, and remain in that process," said Colin Ryan, co-head of technology, media and telecommunications investment banking with National Bank. “Damien wanted to make sure the limited partners had time to take care of more important things right now."
OMERS expects to make investments of $5-million to $25-million in individual companies, focusing on firms bringing innovations to insurance, banking, healthcare and property sectors, as well as workplace technology providers.