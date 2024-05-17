OMERS writing off stake in troubled British utility Thames Water

Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) is writing off its entire investment in troubled British utility Thames Water, walking away from a stake once valued at well over $1-billion.

Thames Water has been struggling under the weight of more than £18-billion ($31-billion) of debt, and in late March its shareholders – of which OMERS is the largest – refused to inject more money into the beleaguered company, casting doubt on its future viability.

An OMERS subsidiary that holds a roughly one-fifth stake in Thames Water, OMERS Farmoor Singapore PTE Ltd., filed financial statements that show it marked down the value of its assets from £700-million ($1.2-billion) at the end of 2022 to £321-million ($461-billion) at the end of 2023.

The financial filing also refers to the impasse that shareholders reached with Thames Water and its regulator, Britain’s Water Services Regulation Authority, or Ofwat. The “subsequent financial effect will be a full write down of the investment” and an outstanding loan, the filing says.

As recently as 2021, OMERS had valued the part of its stake held through its Singapore subsidiary at £990-million ($1.7-billion).

On Thursday, OMERS Infrastructure managing director Michael McNicholas stepped down as a non-executive director of Thames Water.

An OMERS spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

OMERS owns about 32 per cent of Thames Water’s parent company, Kemble Water Finance Ltd., through multiple subsidiaries. But OMERS has partners in its investment, which makes its direct exposure to losses somewhat lower. Another major Canadian pension fund, British Columbia Investment Management Corp. (BCI), owns nearly 9 per cent.

Thames Water was privatized in 1989 and its debt has been piling up as the company borrowed to pay for upgrades to its water and sewage infrastructure. The utility had been looking for a lifeline from nine of its investors that would have provided more than £3-billion ($5.15-billion) in funding over the next five years, with an initial £500-million due March 31. But after the investors balked, the likelihood that the British government could have to step in has increased.

At the time, OMERS’s global head of infrastructure, Michael Hill, said that “shareholders can no longer invest money into a business where it has become clear that we will never get it back.”

Mr. Hill had also stressed that writedowns on the OMERS stake will not affect its ability to pay pensions to members.

OMERS and BCI are both among Canada’s largest pension fund managers, overseeing $129-billion and $233-billion in assets, respectively.